Exact time weather warning to hit the UK due to Met Office





As the cow was made, yellow weather warnings were issued in many areas of the country.

14:17, May 11, 2025 14:19, May 11, 2025

Shower and thunder are expected to develop in certain areas in the UK (Image: Ian Vogler / Daily Mirror)

MET Office has revealed the exact time to hit the UK this week. Meteorological agencies have announced yellow warnings for many storms in the country.

The predictors say that many regions will be affected when the storm comes on Monday, May 12.

Greater Manchester is set to avoid the worst of the weather, and the area is not affected by warnings. But the warning includes a part of Cheshire, Midlands and Southern England and many parts of Wales.

After the glorious Sunshine is trapped around the country this weekend, the temperature in his mid -20s is in many regions.

But dry conditions are expected to be stopped tomorrow, and in some areas, shower facilities and thunder are predicted.

The warning will be held on Monday, May 12 at noon and lasts until 10 pm on Monday night.

Areas covered with warning (MET Office)

MET Office warns that the affected area may stop traveling due to floods and thunder strikes.

A spokesman for MET Office said: “The scattered shower and thunder are expected to develop on Monday afternoon.

“These will move fairly quickly, but the rain is intense for a short period of time and can produce 20-30mm within an hour, and can produce 40-50 mm within 1-2 hours within one or two places where the brain is larger.

“Lightning, hail and rough wind will be an additional danger. Shower and brain will be alleviated throughout the evening.”

MET Office says that people in the affected area should check the risk of a flash flood and prepare for the possibilities.

Today's weather will continue to spread throughout the southern England, and light shower will continue to spread all night. The temperature is chilly, but it settles more northeast.

On Monday, May 12, the weather will be better and settled in the northeast, and the weather in other countries will be settled in shower weather.

At the beginning of the week, more trends will continue in the south and west. The weather is very warm for everyone and the shower is alleviated in the evening.

