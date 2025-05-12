



CNN –

Staff contracts increased on Sunday after the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said that substantial progress had been made in commercial negotiations with Chinese officials, potentially to defrost tensions launched by Trump's aggressive tariff policy.

Dow Futures jumped 1.03%, or 427.66 points. Tower contracts on S&P 500 increased by 1.31%, or 75.8 points, while term contracts on NASDAQ composite in technology increased by 1.71%, or 348.19 points, to 7:45 p.m..

Bessent's trade representative and the United States JamiMe Greer joined other American officials from Geneva, Switzerland, to meet Chinese officials about trade after President Donald Trump imposed 145% tariffs on most Chinese products last month. China retaliated with 125% on American goods.

The markets have whipped in recent months in the midst of uncertainty about the modification of pricing policies.

Sunday gains indicate that investors hope that a trade agreement between the United States and China could stimulate global and American economies.

US officials are expected to announce a framework for the trade agreement on Monday morning. The potential agreement with China occurs after Trump announced Thursday that an agreement was concluded with the United Kingdom.

The prices will probably remain in place between the United States and China, but not at the massive levels that were imposed by Trump in April.

Commerce secretary, Howard Lungick, confirmed on the state of the Union CNNS on Sunday that the United States was not willing to set tariff rates less than 10% during negotiations with countries. The trade agreement with the United Kingdom has maintained a tariff rate of 10%, which, according to Lunick, will remain in the foreseeable future.

But commercial transactions follow weeks of uncertainty of back and forth prices. Consumer confidence has dropped and the gross domestic product of nations has shown its first quarterly contraction since the beginning of 2022. Goldman Sachs analysts said Thursday that a key measure of inflation would actually double to 4% by the end of the year due to radical rates.

A de -escalation in the trade war with China is always a good sign. The Sunday announcement occurs for weeks before American consumers can potentially see higher prices on goods or empty shelves in stores.

But the training effects have not yet been seen, because ships pulling in the American ports of China are now the first to be subjected to massive rates. Since Trumps' prices have entered into force, China imports decreased. The drop in imports from China on boats that now arrives in the port is more than 50%, said Gene Seroka, Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles.

This story has been updated with additional information.

