The first group of white South Africans granted refugee status start for us





The first group of white South Africans who obtained refugee status by the United States is expected to fly from Johannesburg on Sunday, officials announced.

The flight of Johannesburg or Tambo airport was planned around 2 p.m. and on the way to Dakar for supply before going to Washington, DC The group includes 49 Afrikaner South Africans, composed mainly of families, as well as some young couples in their twenties and the elderly.

“The permit application (landing) said it is the Afrikaners who move to the United States as a refugees,” South African transport ministry spokesperson.

The plane, an American charter plane, is expected to arrive at Dulles de Washington International Airport around 6 a.m. on Monday, then went to Texas.

MSIBI said his department had received no other additional resettlement flight requests.

US officials planned a press event on Monday at Dulles airport to host the group, according to government documents obtained by CBS News last week. Familiar sources with the effort told CBS News that the time of the plan could change.

In February, President Trump published a decree ordering managers to use the American refugee program to reinstall Afrikaners, which are an ethnic group in South Africa composed of descendants of European settlers.

Trump, at the time, said that the White South Africans faced “discrimination based on the race sponsored by the government”. He cited a law which, the American conservatives, like Elon Musk, born as an African, said crises of racial motivation belonging to white South Africans. The Land Expropriation Act is supposed to remedy the inequalities rooted by the old apartheid system.

The Government of South Africa has firmly denied any land confiscation or discrimination motivated by racially.

The initiative organized in a hurry to welcome Afrikaners strongly contrasts with the Trump administration decision to prohibit most other refugees from entering the United States

The treatment of Afrikaners granted by refugee status was also unusually rapid. Before Mr. Trump’s second term, the State Department said that the refugee process, on average, had taken between 18 and 24 months due to history checks, medical screening and other interviews. Afrikaners ready to go to the United States followed this process in a few months or even weeks.

Meanwhile, relations between South Africa and the United States have plunged the nose this year on a range of national and foreign questions, culminating in Washington expulsion of the Pretoria ambassador in March.

Trump said in March that any South African farmer trying to “flee” would have a “fast path” for American citizenship, despite the stop, despite all the other arrivals of refugees in the United States immediately after taking office in January.

On Friday, the South African Ministry of African Affairs said that the resettlement of Afrikaners “under the guise of” refugees “is entirely politically motivated and designed to question the constitutional democracy of South Africa”.

However, it would be “would not block citizens who seek to leave the country to do so,” he added.

In a statement, the State Department said that the American Embassy of Pretoria, South Africa, had interviewed those who asked for resettlement in the United States under the Trump's directive to welcome Afrikaners and that it continues to receive information.

“Although we are unable to comment on individual cases, the Ministry of State favors consideration for the resettlement of American refugees from Afrikaners in South Africa who are victims of unjust racial discrimination,” added the ministry.

White South Africans, who represent 7.3% of the population, generally benefit from a higher standard of living than the country's black majority.

The governments led by Afrikaner mainly imposed the brutal apartheid system based on the breed which denied black South Africans, who represented 75% of political and economic rights. The country granted equal voting in 1994, leading to the election of Nelson Mandela as the first Black Prime Minister.

Sarah Carter and Camilo Montoya-Galvez contributed to this report.

More CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/white-south-africa-afrikaner-refugees-united-states-arrival/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos