The United States demands substantial progress after commercial discussions with China

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said the United States had made substantial progress over two days of commercial talks with Chinese officials in Geneva, in the first sign that Washington and Beijing could start reducing economic tensions.

We will give details tomorrow, but I can tell you that the talks have been productive, journalists told Bessent on Sunday after the trade representative and the United States Jamieson Greer has completed their meetings with the Chinese vice-president, He Lifeng.

Greer said that it was important to understand how fast we were able to conclude, which reflects that the differences were perhaps not as tall as perhaps thought and added that there had been many bases.

Optimistic comments from the American negotiation team were the first sign that the two countries could defuse the trade war that disrupted the financial markets and triggered concerns concerning global supply chains.

American term contracts for the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ increased by 1.5% and 2%, respectively. Haven's assets were sold during negotiations in Asia, with gold deducting 1.4% and 10 years of US cash, yields from the US treasury climbing 0.02 percentage points to 4.40%. Bond yields come opposite prices.

The Hong Kongs Hang Seng index increased 0.9% while the CSI 300 CSI 300 index increased by 0.6%. The US dollar strengthened 0.3% compared to a basket of its peers while the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen, both of the currencies, weakened 0.3% and 0.4% respectively.

The United States has placed a rate of 145% on goods from China while Beijing retaliated with its own 125% tax.

After the first day of talks on Saturday, Trump posted on his Truth social platform that the United States and China had made great progress. He added: Total reset negotiated in a friendly but constructive manner.

In Geneva, Greer said that the agreement with the Chinese would help to mitigate trade tensions.

THE [US] has a massive trade deficit of 1.2 TN [with the world] The president therefore declared a national emergency and imposed prices and was convinced that the agreement we have concluded with our Chinese partners will help us work to resolve this national emergency.

He, the Chinese vice-president, said that he had free, in-depth and constructive talks with his American counterparts and that an important consensus had been reached, according to the press agency managed by the Xinhua State.

According to Xinhua, he announced that China and the United States had agreed to create a mechanism to keep new discussions on commercial and economic issues.

The American and Chinese negotiation teams met at the Geneva residence of the Swiss ambassador to the UN.

Until recently, there were few signs that one or the other country was ready to negotiate. Chinese officials had told Washington that the prices of winning on China were equivalent to economic intimidation and warned that Beijing would not capuize in the same way as other countries which had rushed to negotiate with Washington.

However, following a drop in the bond market and the signs that the volume of trade with China fell, Bessent publicly warned that the situation was not sustainable.

Earlier this week, he stressed that the two parties had a common interest in de -escalation, because the level of prices imposed in both directions is not durable. He previously declared that high prices were equivalent to an effective commercial embargo with China.

The Chinese state media made fun of what they said to be American flip -flops on trade negotiations and Trump's eagerness to organize negotiations.

A social media account affiliated with the Chinas State CCTV diffuser said that the United States had jumped several times and had tried to contact China by various channels to relaunch talks.

Since the start of the trade war, officials and economic experts from the two countries have also argued that the other side was more vulnerable.

Bessent said China was faced with economic challenges and had more incitement to come to the table. But the Trump administration became more concerned after Wall Street's warnings and after Walmart and Target told Trump that retail stores would become empty.

Yang Panpan of the Chinese Social Sciences Academy affiliated with the State said that the American negotiation position this time was lower, given a weakened dollar and the international confidence of international investors in America.

Inflation is a major challenge [for the US]Said Yang. Another challenge is the instability of the financial market … compared to the past, these concerns have intensified.

Additional report by William Sandlund in Hong Kong and Leo Lewis in Tokyo

