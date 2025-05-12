



Hamas said that it would release an American-Israeli captive detained in Gaza, because the group confirmed that it was engaged in direct talks with the United States to obtain a cease-fire in the enclave ravaged by the war and fear aid again to a suffering Palestinian population.

The Palestinian group published a statement on Sunday: the Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, a double American national, will be released as part of the measures taken to a cease-fire, will reopen the level passages and provide help and relief to our people in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has blocked all the help in Gaza, including food, medication and fuel for 70 days.

Hamas' declaration did not indicate when Alexander, 21, would be released, but we think that within 48 hours.

The Israeli media reported that American envoy Steve Witkoff would be in Israel on Monday as part of the agreement.

The announcement occurs shortly before US President Donald Trumps went to visit to the Middle East this week which does not include a trip to Israel. Trump and Witkoff have frequently mentioned Alexandre by name in recent months.

Witkoff later confirmed that Hamas had agreed to release Alexandre in the hope of restarting the cease-fire talks.

Alexander, who grew up in the United States, was withdrawn from his military base during the attack led by October 7, 2023.

On Sunday, in his statement, Hamas said he was ready to immediately start intensive negotiations that could lead to an agreement to end the war and that Gaza would see a technocratic and independent administration.

This will ensure calm and stability for many years, as well as reconstruction and the end of the blockade, said the group.

Qatar and Egypt, the two main mediators, praised the announcement of Hamas, claiming that they considered that the groups are moving a gesture of good will and an encouraging step towards the parties return for the cease-fire negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus said on Sunday that the United States told Israel that the Liberation of Hamass of Alexander would cause negotiations for the release of more captives. The press release added that Israel's policy has not changed: negotiations will be led under fire with a continuous commitment to achieve all war objectives.

A lot of questions

Al Jazeeras Hamdah Salhut, postponing from Amman, Jordan, said: he did not know exactly what type of reaction the Israeli government officials had with these direct talks between Hamas and the United States, but the last time they were angry enough and the Americans were involved for the Israelis and did not know to negotiate with the actors who were involved. Gaza.

There are many questions from many different angles, in particular family members of these captives, most of the Israeli society which has protested thousands of people for over 1.5 years, accusing Benjamin Netanyahu of extending the war for his personal and political gain. And in fact, Israeli officials have said the calm part aloud in recent weeks, saying that captives have not been the main priority of the Israeli government and that they had other goals and objectives they had to achieve, she added.

Family members of the captives say that the Israeli government chooses land seizures on the life of the Israelis who are still detained in Gaza, she continued, referring to the decision of Israeli governments to extend its offensive to Gaza in order to resume parts of the territory.

Current discussions in Doha

Earlier Sunday, two Hamas officials told the AFP news agency that talks continued in the Qatari capital in Doha with the United States and that progress has been made.

An official of Hamas, speaking of talks with the United States, said that progress was made in particular on the entry of the Gaza Strip aid and the potential exchange of captives for Palestinian prisoners of the Israeli guard.

A second official also reported progress on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Israel broke the last cease-fire, which lasted two months on March 18, launching a major offensive in Gaza and increasing its bombing of the territory.

He also cut all the help in Gaza since March 2, saying that he would pressure Hamas to release the remaining captives. None have been released since the ephemeral break earlier this year, when several captives were exchanged for Palestinian prisoners.

In total, 59 captives are still in Gaza, about a third of them who are alive, after most of the others have been released in cease-fire agreements or other agreements.

Famine took place through Gaza due to the Israeli blockade.

Earlier this month, the Israeli government approved plans to extend its offensive in the Gaza Strip, those speaking to keep a long-term occupying presence there.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Sunday that at least 2,720 people had been killed since Israel resumed its aggression, bearing the total number of Palestinian deaths since the war broke out at 52,829.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/11/hamas-says-it-will-release-israeli-american-captive-edan-alexander The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos