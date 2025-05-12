The United States and China are reaching the agreement to temporarily reduce prices





The United States and China said on Monday that it had concluded an agreement to temporarily reduce the punistent rates they had imposed when they try to defuse the trade war threatening the two largest economies in the world.

In a joint statement, the countries said they suspend their respective prices for 90 days and continue the negotiations they started this weekend. Under the agreement, the United States would reduce the price on Chinese imports to 30% compared to its current 145%, while China would reduce its import duties on American products to 10%, compared to 125%.

We have concluded that we have a common interest, said the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at a press conference in Geneva where US and Chinese officials met this weekend. The consensus of the two delegations is that none of the parties wanted a decoupling, he said.

China has said that it will suspect or revoke the countermeasures adopted in retaliation for climbing prices. At the beginning of April, the Chinese government had ordered restrictions on the export of rare metals and magnets, critical components used by many industries, including car manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers and semiconductor companies.

Bessent said the two countries could discuss the purchase agreements for American property by the Chinese government. Such an agreement could help reduce the American trade deficit with China.

The agreement, for the moment, interrupts a dead end that had stopped a lot of trade between China and the United States. Many American companies had suspended orders, keeping the hope that the two countries could conclude an agreement to reduce tariff rates. Economists have warned that the commercial dispute slows down growth, fuel and the creation of products shortages, to switch the United States in a recession.

Chinese factories have also experienced a sharp drop in export orders to the United States, pressure on a slow economy. Chinese producers have sought to extend trade in Southeast Asia and other regions to circumvent American rates.

Mr. Bessent said the prices had indeed created an embargo, something that none of the parties wanted. The two countries said that the ongoing negotiations will involve Mr. Bessent, Mr. Greer and He Lifeng, Vice-Minister of China for Economic Policy, which led the weekend talks for the Chinese.

In a research note, Mark Williams, chief economist of Asia for Capital Economics, said that the agreement was another substantial retirement of the aggressive position of Trump administrations, because it does not include any commitment from China on its currency or its commercial imbalances. He also noted that there is no guarantee that a 90-day truce will give way to a lasting agreement, especially if the United States continues to try to reach other countries to limit trade with China.

While a temporary stay of shocking prices is a reason for celebrating businesses in the two countries, the repercussions will persist. Companies will probably meet a flow of repressed request, leading to the outbreak of transport prices, while companies take place to plan shipments during the 90 -day negotiation window to take advantage of the lower rate rates.

The global markets have jumped on the announcement. The reference index in Hong Kong jumped 3%, roughly the same amount as the U&P 500 term contracts.

Zhiwei Zhang, the president and chief economist of the Pippoint asset management, an investment company in Hong Kong, described the good starting point agreement for the two countries.

From the point of view of Chinas, the outcome of this meeting is a success, because China has taken a difficult position on the American threat of high prices and finally managed to considerably reduce the prices without making concessions, he said.

Bessent and Jamieson Greer, the United States representative, said the two countries had substantial discussions on American demands that Beijing reprimanded the traffic of chemical ingredients used to make fentanyl. Bessent said that the Chinese understood the extent of the fentanyl crisis in the United States and that there is a positive way to follow.

Trump initially added a tariff of 20% to Chinese exports, accusing the country of not doing enough to stop the fentanyl flow in the United States. This punitive rate remains in place.

Greer said that the negotiations had been highlighted by mutual understanding and mutual respect, but noted that China was the only country to retaliate against the United States after President Trump imposed so-called reciprocal rates on dozens of countries last month.

Last month, the Trump administration announced a 90 -day break on the reciprocal rates it implemented on most business partners, with the exception of China. The White House ran to conclude trade agreements before the expiration of the deadline in early July.

The Trump administration accused China of unjustly subsidizing the key sectors of its economy and flooding the world of cheap products. Trump said China has been tearing off the United States for decades with unfair business practices that have decimated the manufacturing sector of the Americas and cost jobs in the country.

Wang Wen, dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies of the Renmin University of Beijing, said that the agreement had demonstrated the desire of the two countries to avoid the worst case. He said China was better to manage the tempo and style of the second Trump presidency in relation to how he treated the first term Trump.

By presenting the agreement, Mr. Bessent and Mr. Greer took care not to upset China. Instead, they put most of the blame for the trade war against the Biden administration, accusing it of neglecting the commercial imbalance.

Bessent suggested that the two countries could help each other by balancing their savings, saying that America could restore manufacturing while China could reduce overproduction in its manufacturing sector.

The two games have fought in public in recent weeks. The White House said on several occasions that she spoke with Chinese officials, while Beijing denied that such discussions were held.

Beijing initially took a hard line at the punitive prices of Mr. Trumps. Last month, Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, published on X a video of a speech that Mao Zedong delivered during the Korean War known in China under the name of war to resist American aggression and to help Korea in which he declared, no matter how long this war will last, well will never give in.

China has carefully framed its involvement in Geneva negotiations not as a concession to Mr. Trumps prices, but as a necessary step to avoid a new escalation. The China Ministry of Commerce said the agreement was in the interest of the two countries and common interests in the world “and that it hoped that the United States would continue to work with China to meet halfway.

Since the announcement of prices, China has taken many punitive measures against the United States. He suspended imports of sorghum, poultry and bonaire of American companies and added 27 companies to the list of companies faced with commercial restrictions.

On Monday, even if China agreed to withdraw punitive measures which it imposed in the last month, several Chinese agencies, including the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of State Security, met to discuss the way of strengthening the controls of exports of strategic minerals.

In a statement, the European Chamber of Commerce in China said it had been encouraged by the announcement, but this uncertainty remains “because the prices are only temporarily suspended.

President Jens Eskellund, president of the European Chamber, said that he hoped to see the two parties continue to engage in dialogue to resolve the differences and avoid taking measures that will disturb world trade and will cause collateral damage to those captured in the cross fire.

Before the weekend trade discussions, Trump seemed to extend a branch of olive tree by suggesting that it would be open to the reduction of 80%prices. He wrote on Truth Social on Saturday that the talks were a breakthrough: a total reset negotiated in a friendly but constructive manner.

Nick Cumming-Bruce contributed to the reports of Geneva, Christopher Buckley of Taipei and Alan Rapportport and Ana Swanson by Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/12/business/china-us-tariffs.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos