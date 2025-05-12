The United States and China are suitable for radically advancing prices in the major commercial breakthrough





Hong Kong CNN –

The United States and China agreed on Monday to radically advance the prices on the products of the other for an initial period of 90 days, in a surprise breakthrough which defused a punishing trade war and sustained global markets.

The announcement, which was made in a joint declaration, comes after a weekend of marathon trade negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, by officials from the two largest economies in the world, during which the two parties have praised substantial progress.

The two parties recognize the importance of a sustainable economic and commercial relationship, long-term, long-term and mutually beneficial, they said in the press release.

Global investors applaud a thaw in the trade war launched by US President Donald Trumps of massive prices, who disrupted the financial markets, disrupted supply chains and fears of recession.

Dow Futures jumped more than 2%, while the U&P 500 term contracts increased by almost 3%, and the composite term contracts of the Nasdaq Heach Nasdaq increased by more than 3.5%during the negotiations of the Asian afternoon. Asian markets were also higher, with the Hong Kongs Hang Seng index ending around 3% higher. The US dollar has gained ground against other major currencies, while the price of gold, which tends to drop when investors feel more safe.

Mutual rate revisions will be imposed before May 14. Tips 20% of samples linked to fentanyl in China, imposed in February and March, will remain. However, each party has agreed to reduce the other's reciprocal prices by 115 percentage points for 90 days.

This actually means that the United States will temporarily reduce its overall prices on Chinese products from 145% to 30%, while China will reduce its samples from American imports from 125% to 10%, according to the joint declaration.

The trade war has already affected American and Chinese economies. The gross domestic product of the Americas, the widest measure in the American economy, has shown its first quarterly contraction since the beginning of 2022, while importers were running to bring goods before punishing prices.

As for China, its exports to the United States fell sharply last month, which has an impact on the huge manufacturing industry. The Chinese factory activity contracted at its fastest rate in 16 months in April, adding the emergency to Beijing efforts to deploy a new economic recovery.

Dan Ives, managing director of Wedbush Securities in New York, said that the agreement to suspend most of the prices on the products of each other was the best of the weekend talks.

It is clearly only the beginning of a broader and more complete negotiation, and we would expect these two tariff numbers to descend clearly in the coming months as Deal Talks progressed, he wrote in a research note.

The two parties also agreed to establish a mechanism to continue discussions on economic and commercial relations, led by Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng and the Secretary of the US Treasury, Scott Bessent and the American commercial representative Jamieson Greer, according to the joint declaration.

These discussions can be carried out alternately in China and the United States, or in a third country in the agreement of the parties. As required, the two parties can carry out work level consultations on relevant economic and commercial issues, he added.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Geneva, Bessent said: the consensus of the two delegations is not a team that wants to be decoupled, and what happened with these very high prices was the equivalent of an embargo, and none of the parties wants it. We want trade. We want more balance in trade. And I think the two parties are determined to get there.

A spokesperson for the Chinas Ministry of Commerce described the joint declaration an important stage of the two parties to resolve the differences through equal dialogue and consultation, laying the foundations and creating conditions to fill the gaps and deepen cooperation.

Optimistic Beijing and the positive tone strongly contrast with its previous statements on the trade conflict with the United States. For weeks, Chinese officials had projected a provocative position, demanding in the United States to remove all prices on China before agreeing to come to the negotiating table.

The substantial breakthrough, although temporary, was unexpected. Last week, Bessente sought to manage expectations by suggesting that his goal for talks was the de-escalation of tensions and not a big trade agreement, because the United States and China had been in a virtual impasse since Trump imposed his pricing policy.

This story has been updated with additional reports and context.

