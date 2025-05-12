The United States and China to considerably facilitate prices for 90 days, announces the White House





The United States and China have agreed with a temporary but important softening of the prices imposed in the past two months, the country said in a joint statement shared by the White House, announcing significant success in the trade negotiations that met this weekend.

In the joint declaration published early Monday morning, the two parties declared that they have agreed that “discussions in progress have the potential to respond to the concerns of each party in their economic and commercial relationship” and that “go forward in the spirit of mutual opening, continuous communication, cooperation and mutual respect”, the two parties had engaged in a suspension of 90 days of most of the statements imposed since early April.

“We have concluded an agreement on a 90-day break,” said Scott Bessent, secretary of the US Treasury, to journalists in Geneva, Switzerland, where he spent the weekend during meetings with Chinese counterparts. He said Washington and Beijing would reduce their reciprocal prices of 115 percentage points for three months to give the negotiation room to move forward.

The American Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (R) and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer hold a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 12, 2025, to give details on “substantial progress” after a two -day closed -door meeting between American and Chinese officials aimed at ending a tariff war. Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty

Bessent said temporary reductions would effectively reduce the level of American prices still in place on Chinese products to around 30%, while China reduced its 10%American imports.

The imposition of white house samples amounting to some 145% on all goods imported from China, and the 125% Beijing reprisals on American imports, had thrown a shadow on the global financial markets while the two largest economies in the world spent the beginning of spring ending up in a business war.

High prices had practically frozen trade between the United States and China, the main American ports reporting a drastic drop in traffic.

“The consensus of the two delegations this weekend is neither the team that wants a decoupling,” said Bessent to journalists in Geneva on Monday. “And what had happened with these very high prices … was an embargo, the equivalent of an embargo, and none of the parties wants it. We want the trade. We want a more balanced business. And I think that the two parties are determined to achieve it.”

Stock markets Surge

Basic products and monetary markets in Asia and beyond were considerably supported to the news of a breakthrough in negotiations on Monday. In the United States, in the United States, the DOW earned more than 1,000 points before the opening of trade in New York on Monday, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.2% and 4%, respectively.

Speaking on Sunday, Bessent said that there had been “substantial progress” in the talks between us and Chinese officials in Geneva, while Greer has picked up that an agreement had been concluded but did not offer any detail.

“It is important to understand how fast we have agreed, which reflects that the differences were perhaps not so great on this subject,” Greer to journalists on Sunday.

Despite the recharge time, some Wall Street analysts wondered if the truce will last and if the parties have committed to forging a more permanent agreement to facilitate tensions.

Bessent “said neither the United States nor China want to decouple. We are skeptical”, Wei Yao, research manager in Asia-Pacific to Société Générale. “For us, the reflection on the reduction of dependence on China for the supply of critical equipment seems more permanent, even if the United States does not care to continue to buy clothes, toys or even China iPhones.”

TUCKER REALS

Tucker Reals is the foreign editor of CBSNEWS.com, based at CBS News London Bureau.

