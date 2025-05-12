Global actions jump after the United States and China have reduced prices





Actions have jumped around the world after us and Chinese officials said they had agreed to temporarily suspend most of the prices they had imposed, the last sign that trade policy announcements have been the main engine of market movements since President Trump has been reset.

The term contracts for the S&P 500 have suggested that American actions would open 3% more when trading will start in New York on Monday morning, which would be the best day of the index since April 9, when a huge gathering was stimulated by Mr. Trump on break his reciprocal rates on all countries except China. Nasdaq future, heavy with technology, climbed approximately 4%.

The apparent thaw in relations between the United States and China, even in the event of a temporary, was the last concession offered by the Trump administration, which had sent actions falling last month after announcing unexpected rates on dozens of countries.

The S&P 500 has dropped almost 20% below its peak in February, but it has since bounced, recovering about two thirds of its losses while various exemptions and breaks at the American prices have been announced.

In a joint statement, published Monday after weekend discussions in Geneva, the United States and China declared that it had concluded an agreement to reduce their respective prices for 90 days while trade negotiations continued.

The United States would reduce the price on Chinese imports to 30% compared to its current 145%, while China would reduce its import rights to American products to 10%, compared to 125%.

After the publication of declarations, the US dollar has strengthened against a wide range of currencies. The yields of the US Treasury have also increased.

Elsewhere, Hong Kongs Hang Seng's reference index jumped by around 3%, while the European Stoxx 600 index increased by around 1%. Oil prices, which are sensitive to the expectations of global economic growth, have also increased, earning more than 3%.

Despite the recent recovery on the markets, investors remained anxious in the midst of the volatility of each presidential announcement concerning commercial policy. On Monday, the de-escalation very managed by the scene between the United States and China was remarkable to give more clarity on the potential contours of Mr. Trumps accordingly, the pricing policy out of sight, said George Saravelos, world chief of research in the exchange of Deutsche Bank.

He noted that China, which manages a huge trade surplus with the United States, is now faced with a price of 30% while Great Britain, which has a relatively balanced commercial relationship with the United States, concluded an agreement last week which caused tariffs of 10% for most goods. It is reasonable, said Saravelos that these two figures have now set the limits of American prices will end this year, a significant increase in last week's visibility.

During the weekend, Washington and Beijing have held their first meetings since obstacles to trade, which effectively block a large part of the trade between countries.

Before the start of discussions, investors had relatively low expectations for a breakthrough in talks that would cause a significant reduction in prices. Once commercial conversations, however, those responsible on both sides have praised significant progress.

This was enough to weaken stocks in Japan, South Korea and continental China. Details of the American-Chinese tariff agreement were announced at the end of the afternoon in Asia, after most of the scholarships have ceased to negotiate.

The conflict between the United States and China on prices has succeeded in a major obstacle, said Takahide Kiuchi, an executive economist in the Nomura Research Institute in Tokyo. The Trump administration is wary of prices with a major blow to the American economy and, therefore, it is unlikely that the withdrawals will be high again 100%, he said.

The actions most exposed to world trade flows have increased on news. For example, AP Moller-Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, two of the world's largest maritime companies, have jumped by more than 10%.

Economists have warned that American-Chinese trade has considerably increased the possibility of economic slowdown.

The World Trade Organization has planned that the continuous division of the global economy in rival blocks could reduce global domestic product by almost 7% in the long term. In April, the International Monetary Fund lowered its 2025 prospects for all groups of 7 nations largely due to American prices.

