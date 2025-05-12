The United States and China agree to reduce prices as the trade war is supported





Nick Edser and Jonathan Josephs

Business reporters, BBC News

Look at the moment Scott Bessent announces the price reduction

The United States and China have concluded an agreement that will considerably reduce the import prices they have imposed in a major de-escalation of their trade war.

Changes mean that American prices on Chinese imports will fall to 30% against 145%, while China prices on American products will drop to 10% against 125%.

The announcement occurred after intensive talks in Switzerland, the first between the two countries since US President Donald Trump had taken high prices on Chinese imports last month.

In the United States, actions have jumped to news from the agreement. Last month, the taxation of prices caused unrest in the financial markets and aroused fears of a global recession.

The trade war between China and the United States intensified last month after President Trump announced a universal reference rate on all imports in the United States, on what he called the “Liberation Day”.

About 60 business partners, which the White House described as the “worst offenders”, were subjected to higher rates than the others, which included China.

Beijing retaliated with separate prices, which led to samples to travel on both sides.

Under the new agreement, the United States and China both suspended all prices for their release days except 10% for 90 days and canceled other reprisals.

China has also agreed to “suspend or delete” all non-tariff measures against the United States.

American measures always include an additional 20% component aimed at putting pressure on Beijing to make more to brake the illegal fentanyl trade, a powerful opioid medication.

The huge prices imposed had raised the business prospect between the two countries that collapse, the American ports reporting a sharp drop in the number of expected ships in China.

Meanwhile, Beijing has become more and more concerned about the impact that prices may have on its economy. Factory production has already slowed down and there are reports that certain companies had to dismiss workers while goods production lines for the United States began to stop.

Announcing the agreement, Bessent said: “The consensus of the two delegations this weekend is neither the team that wants a decoupling.

“What had happened with these very high prices was the equivalent of an embargo, and none of the parties wants it.

“We want trade, we want a more balanced business, and I think that the two parties are determined to achieve it.”

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that the agreement concluded with the United States was an important step to “resolve differences” and “lay the foundations to fill the differences and deepen cooperation”.

Neil Shearing, chief economist of the group at Capital Economics, said the agreement represented a “significant de -escalation” of the trade war.

“We come from a place where the prices imposed … were so high to prevent almost long-term trade between the two largest economies in the world,” he told the BBC.

However, he added, although trade continues now, “this will occur at a higher price and the higher price will be borne by American consumers and American companies”.

American shares have jumped to news from the agreement, the S&P 500 index up 2.5% and the NASDAQ climbing 3.3%.

European actions also increased on Monday, and earlier the Hong Kong Hang Seng reference index had ended the day by 3%.

The agreement increased the actions of maritime companies, Denmark increased by more than 12% and German hapag-lloyd by 14%.

Maersk told the BBC that the US Chinese agreement was “a step in the right direction”.

“We hope it will be able to lay the basics of the parties to also reach a permanent transaction which can create the long -term predictability our customers need.”

However, the price of gold – which has benefited from its security status in recent weeks given the disruption caused by prices – dropped from $ 3,223.57 to $ 3,223.57.

Getty images

In a joint statement, the two countries said they would establish “a mechanism to continue discussions on economic and commercial relations”, led by Scott Bessent and the Chinese Vice Minister He Lifeng.

He added that the two countries believe that “continuous discussions have the potential to respond to the concerns of each party in their economic and commercial relationship”.

President Trump has not been satisfied for a long time because the United States bought much more goods from China than it sells.

Other concerns include a lack of protection for the intellectual property rights of American societies in China, including forced technology transfer.

There is also a misfortune to the alleged subsidies of the Chinese government which give their businesses an unjust advantage – something that Beijing says that Washington is also doing.

When President Trump announced the prices for the first time, he argued that they would stimulate American manufacturing and protect jobs.

But many economists have argued that they would reach the growth of the global economy and make many more expensive products for American consumers.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund reduced its growth forecasts for the global economy for this year to 2.8%, compared to 3.3%, arguing that the uncertainty caused by prices would strike the supply chains and lead to the break of the company or to reducing investment.

The United Kingdom and the United States concluded an agreement last week on prices on certain goods exchanged between countries.

The 10% coverage of prices on imports entering the United States from world countries always applies to most British goods, but the agreement has reduced or removed prices on certain British exports, including cars, steel and aluminum.

