The United States and China are reaching the agreement to retreat most prices for 90 days





The United States and Chinese officials of Geneva (AP) said on Monday that they had concluded an agreement to retreat most of their recent prices and call a truce of 90 days in their trade war to allow more conferences on the resolution of their commercial disputes.

The stock markets have increased sharply while the globes, two major economic powers have taken a step back from a confrontation that disrupted the world economy. Economists warned that the prices remained higher than before and that the outcome of future talks was uncertain.

US trade representative Jamieson Greer said the United States has agreed to lower its 145%tariff rate on Chinese goods by 115 percentage points to 30%, while China has agreed to reduce its rate on American goods by 10%.

An agreement avoids a total blockade

Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the prices reductions at a press conference in Geneva.

The two officials brought a positive tone because they declared that the two parties had set up consultations to continue to discuss their commercial problems. Bessent said during the press briefing after two days of talks that the high rate levels would have equipped a complete blockage of the goods of each team that no one of the parties wants.

The consensus of the two delegations this weekend is neither the team that wants a decoupling, said Bessent. And what had happened with these very high prices … was an embargo, the equivalent of an embargo. And none of the games wants that. We want trade.

We want a more balanced business, he said. And I think the two parties are determined to get there.

The delegations, escorted in town and guarded by dozens of Swiss police, gathered for at least a dozen hours on two days of the weekend in a 17th century villa which serves as an official residence of the Swiss ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

Sometimes the leaders of the delegation have moved away from their staff and settled in sofas on the villas villas overlooking Lake Geneva, helping to deepen personal ties in the effort to conclude a much sought -after agreement.

Finally, an agreement

The Chinas Ministry of Commerce said that the two parties had agreed to cancel 91% of prices on goods and suspend an additional 24% of prices for 90 days, bringing the total reduction to 115 percentage points.

The ministry qualified the agreement an important step in resolving the differences from the two countries and said it laid the foundations for more in -depth cooperation.

This initiative is aligned with the expectations of producers and consumers in the two countries and serves the interests of the two nations as well as the common interests of the world, said a statement from the ministry.

China hopes that the United States will stop the wrong practice of unilateral tariff increases and will work with China to protect the development of their economic and commercial relations, injecting more certainty and stability in the world economy, said the ministry.

The joint declaration published by the two countries said that China has also agreed to suspend or delete other measures that it has taken since April 2 in response to American prices.

China has increased export controls on rare earths, including some essentials to the defense industry, and has added more American companies to its export control and its unreliable entities lists, limiting their activities with and in China.

The markets come together while both sides are defreated

The complete impact on complicated prices and other commercial sanctions promulgated by Washington and Beijing remains uncertain. And it depends a lot on things to find out if they will find ways to fill long -standing differences during the 90 -day suspension.

Bessent said in an interview with CNBC that US and Chinese officials would meet in a few weeks.

But investors were delighted with the commercial envoys of the worlds, two largest economies flash, finding ways to withdraw from the potentially massive disturbances in world trade and their own markets.

The term contracts for the S&P 500 jumped 2.6% and the industrial average of Dow Jones increased by 2%. Oil prices have increased more than $ 1.60 a barrel and the dollar has won against the euro and the Japanese yen.

This is a substantial de -escalation, said Mark Williams, chief economist of Asia at Capital Economics. But he warned that there was no guarantee that the 90-day truce will give way to a lasting ceasefire.

Dani Rodrik, an economist at Harvard University, said the two countries had fallen from an unnecessary trade war, but that the American prices on China remain high at 30% and will mainly harm American consumers.

US President Donald Trump got absolutely nothing from China for all the chaos he has generated. Zilch, wrote Rodrik, publishing on Bluesky.

Trump last month increased American prices on China to 145% combined, and China retaliated by hitting American imports with a 125% tax. The rates which are raised mainly equivalent to the two countries to boycott the products of each other, disturbing the trade which exceeded last year 660 billion dollars.

The announcement of the United States and China has sent increases, American term contracts jumping over 2%. The Hong Kongs Hang Seng index jumped by almost 3% and benchmarks in Germany and France have both increased by 0.7%

The Trump administration has imposed prices on the countries of the world, but its fight with China was the most intense. Trumps import taxes on goods from China include an imposed 20% burden because Trump says that Beijing did not do enough to stop trafficking in pioneers used to make the synthetic fentanyl opioid.

The drop in Sky-High in simple prices, as well as uncertainty on the path of future prices, will always serve as a constraint on trade flows and investment between the two economies, said Eswar Prasad, professor of commercial policy at Cornell University.

Nevertheless, it is a positive omen for the global economy that American prices could possibly end up with significant trade barriers, but not insurmountable walls that completely block international trade, he said.



MCHUL has contributed to Frankfurt, in Germany; Kurtenbach of Mito, Japan; and Moritsugu de Beijing. The writer Associated Press Paul Wiseman in Washington contributed to this report.

