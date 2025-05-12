The United States and China agree to considerably reduce prices





The United States and China agreed on Monday to considerably reduce the prices on each other for an initial period of 90 days in a major breakthrough of the trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

By entering into force on Wednesday, May 14, the two countries will reduce the other's prices by 115% for this initial period, according to the American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent. This indeed means that the American prices on Chinese exports will become 30%, while the Chinese prices on American products will descend to 10%.

The higher American rate is due to the fact that 20% of the prices applied in February and March, which, according to President Donald Trump, responded to the fentanyl flow, will remain in force.

Bessent said that the two parties showed great respect in marathon trade negotiations in Geneva during the weekend, which led to the breakthrough, and that none of the parties wants a decoupling.

A spokesperson for the Chinas Ministry of Commerce said Beijing hopes that the United States will continue to move forward in the same direction with China, completely correct the erroneous practice of unilateral tariff hikes and continuously strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.

The trade war has plunged Chinese exports and the United States have experienced its first quarterly GDP contraction since 2022.

The markets increased on Monday following news from the price pause. The Hong Kongs Hang Seng index increased by almost 3% during Asian afternoon negotiations, while US stock contracts have climbed sharply.

In a joint declaration published by the White House, the United States and China have said that they had agreed to continue discussions in the coming days. The two parties can carry out work level consultations on relevant economic and commercial issues, according to the press release.

Bessent will represent the United States with He Lifeng, Vice-Prime Minister of the Council of State, which should represent China during these future meetings.

The 90-day break is the most important reduction to date in the current trade between the United States and other nations.

Charlier Cornes, senior economist of the Center for Economics and Business Research, told Time that the Monday break strengthens the opinion that the United States remains open to the negotiation of pricing arrangements, but have warned that the prices are always higher than before the day of the liberation on April 2.

A week later, on April 9, Trump announced a 90 -day price break for most countries, with the exception of China. The two countries subsequently launched Tit-For-Tat samples which led to unprecedented American prices on Chinese products of 145% and a reciprocal rate of 125% of China.

