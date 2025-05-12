British global talent visa path that scientists can make easier





Although it is a high talent line for expanding, the experienced workers' benefits are rising, White paper says.

According to the immigration white paper published today, the government wants to alleviate the UK visa path for the world's best scientists.

The British government has plans to “further” to allow highly experienced people to access the target path for the “brightest and best” global talent.

The visa route open to scientists includes high potential individuals (HPI) and global talent lines and skilled workers. The British government promised to review, expand and improve the previous two routes in the white paper, but the latter will be raised.

The preface to Keir Starmer's white paper sends a signal that the plan is a “new era.”[the UK] He will still be competitive in attracting the world's best talents. ”But the change added,” Our national economy will not depend on cheap labor abroad. “

'Goal expansion'

The government says it will increase the number of people who arrive at the “very high talented route” by exploring the “object and capped expansion” of the HPI path in the white paper, and it will be a simpler and easier change in which the best science and design talents can use our global talent visa.

In the case of the HPI route, the government said that it will doubles the number of qualification institutions to “focus on the path to individuals and enable necessary protection measures.”

The white paper also aims to strengthen the plan for research interns, including those who work in artificial intelligence, and suggest that innovator visas are reviewed and suggested that they can establish business and career in the UK by supporting entrepreneur talent studying at the UK university.

The requirements for experienced worker visas were lowered by the last government. The white paper plans to increase the technical requirements for the undergraduate degree level and increase the salary critical value.

According to the white paper, the last government's change has soared the “experienced workers” coming to England.

Alicia Greated, managing director of science and engineering campaigns, recognized the importance of global talent routes in the white paper.

She said, “Attracting talented scientists and researchers around the world is essential for a prosperous research sector that can contribute to economic growth.

“In addition, we are pleased with the case recommendation for increasing the absorption of global talent visas and simplifying the process of applying for visa. But we must cooperate with the government when the government fulfills the plan by looking at the details of these changes.”

“The white paper also includes changes in the rules that dominate student and graduate learning visas. It is important to clarify the tasks done to understand and alleviate the effects of these changes, given the current financial sustainability issues.”

