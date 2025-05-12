Actions sink after us, China agrees to reduce prices for the momentExBulletin





Traders work on the New York Stock Exchange prosecution at the opening of Bell on Thursday in New York. Actions jumped on Monday after China and the United States won a temporary agreement on prices. Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

Switch Timothy A. Clary / AFP legend via Getty Images

The actions opened strongly later Monday after the United States and China announced a temporary break from the three-digit prices which had brought a large part of the trade between the two countries in recent weeks.

The industrial average of Dow Jones has skyrocketed by more than 1,000 points, or about 2.5%, shortly after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 index won 2.6%.

The increase in actions occurred after the two countries agreed to reduce the paralyzing prices for 90 days after talks in Geneva this weekend. The Chinese import tax in the United States will increase from 145% to 30%, while price costs on American products will drop from 125% to 10%.

The break comes after many companies that rely on imports have interrupted deliveries to avoid paying a three -digit tax. Cargo traffic at the port of Los Angeles last week had dropped by more than a third compared to a year ago, increasing the prospect of supply shortages in the near future.

The remaining rates are still much higher than the Americans were used to pay, however, before President Trump launched his trade war. And because the relief of the prices has an expiration date while the negotiations continue, there is always a considerable uncertainty about what the commercial landscape will look like in three months.

“It was a big relief for about five minutes,” said Bonnie Ross, an importer of clothing based in New York.

Ross had withdrawn two cargo cargo containers from ships in China when the 145% prices entered into force. Now she rushes to obtain as much goods in the United States as possible while the lower rates are in place.

“Now it's going to be a rush because everyone wants it in the next 90 days,” said Ross. “What will happen to freight rates?”

Jay Foreman, whose company manufactures Tinkertoys, Lincoln newspapers and other toys in China, obtained the news of the agreement at 4:30 am and immediately called partners in Hong Kong to start planning expeditions.

“We held everything in factories and ports, because we did not want to risk putting anything on containers with a rate of 145%,” explains Foreman.

He says that an import tax of 30% is more manageable, although at least part of this cost will have to be reflected in consumers in the form of higher price.

“It is a complete disturbance, but obviously, I am sure that everyone in the supply chain would be better than it is better that it was,” says Foreman.

Some companies can run to produce and ship products early for the Christmas holiday season to avoid the risk of higher prices in the fall. But it is also a bet, says Foreman, because it is possible that the administration commands lower prices at the end of the three -month window.

“Right now, I'm just trying to go over the next four to six weeks,” he said. “That I double the factories to try to occur more and to go out before the end of the 90 days, I will probably need three to four additional weeks to understand this.”

