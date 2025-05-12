US, China Ink Initial Trade Deal – The White House





President Donald J. Trump and his administration obtained another good deal for the American people an initial trade agreement with China which reduces the prices, puts an end to reprisals and puts the Americans on the way to a truly free and fair trade.

This is the second important commercial breakthrough last week following President Trumps Trumps Trade, the agreement with the United Kingdom and is involved while President Trump adopts his transformational vision for the liberation of the Americans of unfair commercial practices that have seized workers and businesses for decades.

During a press conference in Geneva, the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and the American trade ambassador Jamieson Greer presented the details of the initial agreement:

Secretary Bessent: We have concluded an agreement on a 90 -day break and considerably lowered the rate levels on both sides, on the reciprocal prices, will drop their prices down 115%. Ambassador Greer: the Chinese and the United States agreed to work constructively together on fentanyl and there is also a positive path. Secretary Bessent: The upward surprise for me of this weekend was the level of Chinese engagement on the fentanyl crisis in the United States. They brought the Deputy Minister of Public Security … and he had a very robust and very detailed discussion. Ambassador Greer: We will make sure that our economy continues to take off while we put the structure around these negotiations and that we obtain world trade in a better place.

Secretary Bessent then went around on television to inform the American people of the historic agreement:

On negotiations: it was always respectful. We had the two biggest economies in the world. We were firm and we advanced, we came with a list of problems that we are trying to solve and I think we have done a good job on this subject. By stopping China fentanyl precursors: it is a priority for President Trump and, in fact, the whole administration of the hundreds of thousands of Americans die each year and I think we have seen here in Geneva that the Chinese are now serious to help the United States stop the flow of precursor medications. On non-tariff obstacles: we had free trade and, as you said, it did not work for the American people. There is something called the Chinese shock, which has emptied our manufacturing sector that they subsidize the workforce, they subsidize equipment and they exported this to us and to the rest of the world. We have set up prices to repel this, so this is what is the level of equilibrium on prices and bringing China to open their markets for American companies. On supply chains: bringing our important strategic industries to be the result of prices, but it is also the result of the national will, so this administration is at full speed to ensure that what we have seen during COVVID never happens again. On the agreements made: in January 2020, President Trump produced a model, we had an excellent trade agreement with China, and the Biden administration chose not to apply it. The Chinese delegation has essentially told us that once President Biden came into office, they simply ignored their obligations.

