Qualification period for the UK agreement according to the white paper immigration reform





Many important changes proposed in the government's white paper on immigration have doubled the standard qualification period for settlement for five to ten years in the UK. According to the proposed “consensus” model, immigrants must prove the long -term contribution to the British economy and social opponents in the point -based system before the permanent status is given. The same model is expanded to citizenship application.

Image Credit: The Wikipediate government argues that simply spending time in the UK and passing the life in the British test only does not deserve such a “authority” status. Instead, the planned reform aims to compensate for integration and encourage economic participation.

However, the government said it will continue to provide a five -year short five -year path for the non -supporting family of British citizens if it complys with visa requirements. There will also be existing protections of vulnerable groups, including victims of home abuse and family parents. In addition, an additional change is made to reduce the 10 -year qualification period based on the point -based donation for the UK.

The Minister of Home Affairs told the House of Representatives this afternoon that the government will first start consulting on new agreements and citizenship rules at the end of this year. She later confirmed the question that more details will be presented properly, and counseling will provide a lot of opportunities for people to explain details and consider details.

Immigration voices, a national organization that supports immigrants, have criticized the government's approach in the white paper and criticized the inhuman immigrants. The group also criticized the prime minister's language in describing the immigration system as a “squeaky chapter” in British history. The group warned that it would be fatal to immigrants twice as many as the settlement period, and warned that more divisions, more discrimination and harm in the UK.

The director of the immigrant voice said: “There is no 'creaking' for people making their own lives. Our lives are not 'experiments'. The Labor Party's immigration white paper is trying to make us inhumane, and we are responsible for problems beyond the migration of our foot. Many people, including those who are experiencing.

Praxis warned that the proposed change would be “fully realizing their potential and not felt as if I belonged,” and criticized the prime minister's language and criticized the prime minister's language.

The sections of the white paper on page 82 on changes in consensus and citizenship are extracted and reproduced below.

HM government

Control recovery on immigration systems

May 2025

CP 326

[]

Settlement settlement

259. The settlement of the UK is a prerequisite for becoming a British citizen and provides lifelong benefits. The consensus is also an important stage of integrating and contributing to the community and a wider country.

In 260. In 2024, 162,000 settlements increased 35% from 2023. [92] This rise reflects the increase in individuals coming to the UK between 2015 and 2019. Work stands up with a very high level of migration between 2019 and 2024, and it is likely that more people will be settled and citizenship over the next few years.

261. The proportion of people who continue to settle the claim depends on the visa type of visa. Between 2010 and 2018, 18%of those who come to work visas have secured settlement by 2023 compared to 75%of their family paths. [93]

262. It was a long principle that the UK's agreement was not a right but a right. The current system is qualified based on the time spent in the UK, along with the knowledge of life used to confirm the knowledge of British customs, history, traditions, laws and political systems.

263. These standards alone do not reflect our strong belief that people should contribute to the economy and society before they get settled in our country, and they do not promote integration, limiting the wide benefits of long -term migration to England and increasing pressure on public services. Therefore, we will reform the current rules on settlement through the expansion of the principles of point -based systems, and individuals must obtain rights to the British privileged immigration through long -term contribution to our country.

264. This expansion of point -based systems will increase the standard eligibility period of settlement to 10 years.

265 We will continue to provide shorter passages to settle the support families of the British citizens for five years, and if they comply with the requirements, they will maintain existing protection measures to protect vulnerable protection, including agreement on domestic violence and abuse victims.

266. The expansion of point -based systems will give individuals a chance to reduce the eligibility period according to the point -based contribution to the UK economy and society. At the end of this year, I will talk about these changes.

267 We will further change the rules of consensus in the short term while developing and implementing a new 'acquired payment' model. This includes:

The British parent lines have been made to allow people in England to settle immediately after losing their children in the UK or the parent's parent's path.

You can guarantee children who have worked in the UK for a while, find out that they are 18 years old, no status, and are fully supported and can normalize and settle their status. This also includes a clear path for treatment and care for children.

Citizenship

268. It was a long principle that British citizenship was not a right but a right as well as settlement. We are creating a system that respects the rules, contributes to the UK, and benefits people who take action against those who do not.

In 269. In 2024, 269,621 people received British citizenship and 30% more than in 2023. [94] We do not want to provide citizenship and do not want to provide lifelong benefits that are brought to those who have bypassed the rules or those who have not proved to contribute to the UK.

270. We will introduce reforms to citizenship, adjust them to consensus reform, to build point -based systems to consensus and citizenship.

Similar to the acquisition agreement, we will increase the standard qualification period and expand the point -based system so that people with greater donations will be qualified faster. We will also refresh the life of the British test and how it operates. Finally, we will consider measures to reduce the financial barriers of young people who have lived until childhood by approaching British nationality.

____________________________

[92] Home Office Immigration System Statistics Data Table, Payment Detailed Data Set, Year of the Year, Table SE_D02, Home Office Immigration Statistics, GOV.UK, 2023 Posted on August 24, 2023. https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/67bf39c4750837d7604dbbca/settlement-datasets-dec-2024.xlsx

[93] Home Office Immigration System Statistics Data Table, Payment Detailed Data Set, Year of the Year, Table Se_D01, Home Office Immigration Statistics, GOV.UK, 2023 Posted on August 24, 2023. https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/67bf39c4750837d7604dbbca/settlement-datasets-dec-2024.xlsx

[94] Home Office Immigration System Statistics Data Table, Citizenship Detailed Data Set, Year of the Year, Table CIT_D02, Home Office Immigration Statistics, GOV.UK, August 24, 2023. https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/67bf399f16dc9038974dbbf/citizenship-datasets-dec-2024.xlsx

