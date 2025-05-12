The markets expect rates relief, new summits in 2025





The Secretary in the United States of the Treasury Scott Bessent (R) and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer hold a press conference in Geneva on May 12, 2025, in order to give details on “substantial progress” after a two-day camera meeting between the senior officials of the United States and China to end the tariff war.

Fabrice Coffrini | AFP | Getty images

Icon of the icon graph of the original graphic

Stoxx

Analysts and strategists said on Monday that the new American-Chinese arrangement could revive the feeling of risk, benefiting from American actions and assets.

In a note to customers on Monday, TAI Hui, chief strategist of the market for Asia-Pacific at JPMorgan Asset Management, said that the agreement unveiled in Geneva was better than expected, but that uncertainty remained.

“The scale of this reduction in prices is greater than expected,” he said, although it noted that it would be difficult for Beijing and Washington to reach a more concrete commercial arrangement in just three months.

“The 90 -day period may not be sufficient for the two parties to reach a detailed agreement, but this maintains the pressure on the negotiation process,” said Hui. “We are still expecting more details on other terms of this agreement, for example, if China would relax on rare land export restrictions.”

However, Hui recognized the positive reaction of the market for news.

“Overall, we expect the market to resume a short-term risky feeling,” he said. “Pressure on the [Federal Reserve] Rail reduction can also facilitate time. “”

End of the story “Sell America”?

Jordan Rochester, head of the EMEA currency strategy and executive director of Mizuho Bank in London, described the agreement “much better news than expected” in a note on Monday morning. He argued that developments would mean “the” Sell America “story [gets] tight. “”

American assets, in particular the dollar, the trees and actions, experienced major volatility in the weeks following the entire full extent of its tariff plans.

Monday morning, the US dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback against a basket of large currencies, increased by 1%. The yield on the Treasury note to 10 years of reference has increased by 6 base points, the price below the decline.

Icon of the icon graph of the original graphic

According to Rochester, the 90-day agreement takes the actual American rate rate that Chinese companies will end up paying from 108.8% to 27%, which it noted was well above the market consensus of a rate reduction from 50% to 60%.

“It is also notable how [officials] Played in the requirement for talks to continue the 90 days during the press conference with “as long as the talks are constructive”, “he said.” What it means for international trade is the de facto “pricing wall” has been reduced to something more achievable and also increases the market price of other countries to obtain a similar treatment when the talks with the United States are underway. “”

The better than expected results of commercial negotiations mean that actions could rally, according to Wall Street strategists.

“Although the actions have rebounded, there is still a lot of dispersion [between] Service and exporters under the hood, Dollar Risk Premium remains high, and the overall positioning is light / defensive, “said Emmanuel Cau, head of the European strategy on actions in Barclays, in a statement sent by email.” The pain trade in the upward means of stocks instead to exceed. “”

'Remains bullish'

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank's strategists said their feeling had been considerably stimulated by morning news. They are now expecting American actions to exceed their European rivals in the short term.

“Today's announcement even goes beyond our constructive expectations,” they said. “In our opinion, this announcement is not only better than what we expected, but also better than the market expected in March.

“Although it is difficult to say how it will develop after the period of 90 days, the implications for the markets are clearly favorable … Stay optimistic and plan to enter the Chinese sectors exposed to prices (ex-autos, health care and chips).”

Mikkel Emil Jensen, Sydbank principal analyst, said the 90-day pricing break had marked a major de-escalation in the American-Chinese trade war.

“”[It] Removes a large part of the uncertainty linked to global trade at least for the moment, “Mikkel Emil Jensen, principal analyst of Sydbank, told CNBC, after the announcement of the news.

“The agreement may be temporary, but the agreement is better than expected and could trigger positive ripples on world trade and increase the demand for container freight,” said Sydbank analyst. The actions of the Maersk shipping giant was more than 12% higher on Monday morning.

“Even more, the temporary agreement could stimulate the front loading effect, which pushes companies to increase stocks before a potential aggravation of the trade war,” added Jensen.

'Dream scenario'

Also reacting to the news, Dan Ives de Wedbush said he thought that the American-Chinese agreement was “clearly just the start of larger and more complete negotiations”, describing the news as “a huge victory for the market and the bulls”.

“We would expect these two tariff numbers to descend clearly in the coming months as the agreement is talking about progress,” he said in a note. “The basic view before the weekend was a de-escalation of the American / Chinese prices and the agreement for more talks … Rather in a dream scenario this morning [officials] came out of these talks with massive cuts in reciprocal prices. “”

Ives, which is known for its upward prospects on technology, argued that the agreement meant that new summits for markets and technological actions were “now on the table in 2025”.

Trade between the two largest economies in the world should quickly resume reduction of prices, reversing the line of freight ships and shipping containers, the announcement price in early April.

Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter, said the New Deal was “not as good as the 20% level that existed before the so-called Liberation Day”, but added that the temporary agreement would allow “a considerable proportion of commercial CV, although at slightly higher prices”.

Sam Meredith of CNBC contributed to this report.

Sam Meredith of CNBC contributed to this report.

