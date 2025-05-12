



According to major store security companies, food retailers increased significantly last year.

John Nussbaum, director of the retail service director of Kingdom Services Group, said that his employees are seeing other kinds of thieves when their employees push their living expenses to have never done people before.

NUSSBAUM, which provides services to hundreds of stores nationwide, including supermarkets, convenience stores and shopping malls, has been thief of people who can't buy food for a week throughout the UK, Nussbaum said.

He told PA Media: we have a big increase in pensioners, so that a bottle of coffee is put in a bag and one trolley is added.

He estimated that Kingdom Staff was over 50 years old with 5%of all those who had earned each week.

For the last 12 months we have now got this different level of crime. Nussbaum added that he is currently experiencing other pensioners, who are generally not sympathetic. NussBaum added:

I was used to seeing the organized gang, but that's the standard, but the type of people caught has changed.

We haven't seen this before and have been security for 30 years. Ten years ago, five years ago, you wouldn't have seen this kind of stolen. We lowered it for living expenses. People can't afford to consume 10 or 20 for food. despair.

He added: Retailers tend to participate in the police when dealing with pensioners.

If the pension recipients have been handed over to the police for stealing, this is not a good promotion for the supermarket.

Nussbaums' opinion exceeded 5 million crimes in 2024 last month, the number of stealing crimes recorded by the British and Wales police rose to the highest level in record.

According to the National Statistics Secretariat, a total of 516,971 fracture stealing crimes increased by 20% for 429,873 in 2023.

Retailers say that official figures seriously underestimate the size of the problem, which is only two annual stores.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) trade group pointed out that the stealing rises by organized gangs stealing order.

Graham Wynn, a business and regulatory director of BRC, said: retail theft is a major problem for retailers, which costs more than $ 2.2 billion annually, serving as a major trigger for violence and abuse against employees.

The cause is manifold, but the increase in organizational crimes is a considerable concern, and the gang encounters the shops. Sadly, such theft is not a crime without sacrifice. It increases the cost of honest shoppers and damages the customer experience.

Retailers claim that the store has been considered a soft goal since the 2014 law change in the UK and Wales.

Large retailers were also accused of contributing to the increase in crime by reducing the number of employees and using more self -service checkouts in the store.

However, retailers have said that they have spent millions of pounds in recent years, including facial recognition and AI seed camera installation.

The government has set up a bill that will help to solve some stealing by eliminating 200 thresholds for low -level theft. The ongoing crime and policy bills through parliament will also introduce independent crimes that assault retail workers. The government promised to deal with organized gangs related to the stolen stolen.

Nussbaum said employees are seeing terrible violence every day in their organized gangs.

He said: It is not uncommon to meet a gun in the field.

He supported the face recognition technology for the supermarket chain ASDA, at the five Greater Manchester stores picked up on the customer's face and CCTV.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/may/12/uk-food-shops-report-massive-rise-in-pensioner-shoplifting

