MEGACAP Tech adds more than $ 800 billion in market capitalization on a price break

Members of the so-called magnificent group 7 added a total of $ 837.5 billion on Monday after the United States and China agreed to suspend most of the goods on the other.

He has marked the biggest collective decision for the group since April 9.

Technological actions such as semiconductor companies and smartphones manufacturers have been hardly affected as trade tensions between the two largest world economies threatened to disrupt supply chains and harm some of the largest American companies.

But investors sigh of relief after the talks between the United States and China during the weekend gave a temporary break in the “reciprocal” prices.

In the United States, NVIDIA, which still faces a certain number of tokens that it is authorized to ship to China, was about 5% higher on Monday, while AMD also increased by around 5%. Broadcom has increased by around 6% more, while Qualcomm added around 5%.

Other companies in the semiconductor supply chain have also jumped. Marvell, who postponed a day of previously planned investors last week due to macroeconomic uncertainty, jumped 8%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the largest flea manufacturer in the world, saw its listed actions in the United States jump around 6%. The TSMC stock closed the title of Taiwan closed before the price announcement.

In Europe, ASML, supplier of critical machines necessary to make the most advanced fleas, gathered at 6%. Infineon was also highly higher.

Semiconductors and some electronics received an exemption from President Donald Trump's reciprocal prices last month, but the United States reported that the reproductive was temporary and that these products could always be online for special tasks.

Investors were concerned about the impact on the main technological actions, in particular those that have an exposure to China like Apple and Amazon, whose actions were under pressure this year.

Apple, which is still 90% of its iPhones in China, said in its report on the results this month that it expects the prices to add $ 900 million to its costs for the current quarter. Apple actions increased by around 6%.

Amazon jumped 8% on Monday. Many sellers on Amazon are counting on Chinese products.

Chinese technological actions classified by the United States has also increased. The Chinese electronic commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com were higher, alongside the company Internet Baidu.

“With the United States / China clearly on an accelerated path for a broader agreement, we believe that new heights for the market and technological actions are now on the table in 2025, because investors will probably focus on the next stages of these commercial discussions that will occur in the coming months,” said Daniel Ives, World Technological Research Manager at Wedbush Securities, in a note on Monday.

“This morning is a huge victory for the Bulls and a better scenario this weekend in our opinion.”

