



The British government predicts that the latest white paper on immigration is a significant change in the UK immigration environment. Although not thorough, our latest bulletin board emphasizes some of the major changes and potential influences of UK employers.

What is the legal status of the white paper?

The white paper has a government policy on future laws and does not immediately affect the current legal/regulatory framework. In this case, as recognized, some proposed reforms will be further review. Once completed, the bill needs to be passed by two parliamentary houses, but considering the protectionist character, the overwhelming possibility will be passed by the majority.

When will the proposed change be implemented?

There is no current decisive timeline. As shown above, some areas can be further review, but at least some proposals for skilled workers, students, graduate paths and potential consensus can be implemented more potential until October 2025. Some of the proposed changes will take a transitional measure that allows people in the affected category to allow visas designed according to the current applicable criteria.

What are the main changes in the sponsored skilled worker (SSW) visa paths?

There is no proposal to restore the annual equivalent or transfer labor market test that can be applied to the SSW visa. But significant changes are as follows.

You can potentially save to increase ISC. Currently, there is no change in the notice of sponsorship staff under the current global business mobility, senior/professional subcategory.

Is my business affected by changes in the current student and/or graduate visa route?

In the case of student visas, the main changes will be more closely monitored and will increase the supervision of the sponsorship organizations through the strict basic compliance evaluation program. Adult dependents of student visa applicants must meet the minimum English threshold of A1.

The maximum visa period of the graduate visa is reduced to 18 months.

In both cases and qualifications, the applicants of the two categories are still expected to apply for a SSW visa in the UK.

What are the proposed changes on the existing qualification standards for agreements? The title will increase the standard qualification period of settlement from 5 to 10 years, and the qualification period for “contributing to the UK economy and society” will be reduced. We are waiting for the exact details of these qualified standards and how much the contract will be applied to the SSW visa holders in the UK.

Currently Europe

Are there any other changes on the relevant British visa routes?

We focus on attracting the brightest and the best with the intended change to encourage applications to encourage applications according to global talent, high potential individuals, innovators and expanded workers routes.

How should I prepare the changes?

We will continue to update you. But you must follow the following announcements and provide more information about changes and related timelines. Also related:

Employers need to accelerate a new application for SSW visas for the role corresponding to the current RQF 3 technical threshold. Accelerate all SSW visa applications to receive the benefits of current salary and ISC threshold, identify current consensus qualifications, and encourage submission according to the current frame.

For more information and advice on all British immigration issues, please contact Jonathan Chaimovic or general team contacts.

