Are Trumps about Canada's debate on US trade: do the United States need Canada?

President Trump had a big question in his mind while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney went to Washington last week.

I want to work with him very much, but I cannot understand a simple truth, said Trump in an article on social networks, reiterating several ways which he believes that Canada is unjustly benefiting from his trade relationship with the United States.

The president has also repeated his incorrect statement that the United States subsidizes Canada to the tune of $ 200 billion, referring to the trade deficit of countries with Canada, which is the value of what the United States is less exports.

In fact, last year's trade deficit was $ 63.3 billion, according to American data. And if Canada's energy exports have been deleted, it turns into a trade surplus.

For Mr. Trump, everything comes down to one point: do the United States need Canada?

Mr. Trumps resounding the answer is no, and he has imposed prices on many Canadian goods.

We do not need their cars, we do not need their energy, we do not need their wood, we do not need everything they have, apart from their friendship, he said in the social media post.

But industrial groups and the government say differently.

The United States needs Canada to make cars

Automobile industries in Canada and the United States have become strongly interconnected in the past three decades, in particular between Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario, the busiest crossing along the border while countries overturned trade barriers.

The supply chains are so intertwined that car parts can cross the border up to eight times during the manufacturing process. This made it difficult to definition what is an automatic import.

In 2023, the United States imported approximately 1.24 million vehicles from Canada, the fourth higher level behind Mexico, Japan and South Korea.

The United States needs Canada's energy

The United States is the best world oil producer, but many of its refineries are partly based on heavy crude oil, a variety that Canada specializes in extraction. Retry American refineries to eliminate the need for crude oil would cost billions and companies are not willing to make these investments, especially due to the uncertainty of Mr. Trumps' trade policies.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, sixty percent of crude oil imported from the United States in 2022 from Canada.

In addition to oil, Canada, in 2023, provided almost 100% of natural gas and 85% of electrical energy imported by the United States, according to Canada’s energy regulator. Canadian electricity is particularly important to supply New England.

Canada also offers more than a quarter of uranium than the United States imported to manage nuclear reactors, according to federal data, a higher part than any other nation.

The United States needs Canada wood

Howard Lungick, the American trade secretary, is investigating the question of whether wood imports are a threat to national security.

In 2021, the most recent figures for the year were available, the United States bought $ 28 billion in Canada, which represents almost half of wood imports.

American industrial groups have estimated that the wood rates that Trump introduced will increase an average of $ 9,000 on average.

For the moment, the wood wood industry cannot meet the demand of house manufacturers, according to a recent analysis of fastmarkets, a research company, and at least 10 years would take to reduce its imported wood need.

American farmers need Canada to plant their crops

Farmers launching the planting season this year recalled the dependence on American agriculture industries with regard to Canadian imports of key chemical ingredients used in fertilizers, such as minerals rich in potassium called potash.

The United States imports 85% of its Canadian potash, which is the world's largest exporter of minerals.

But Mr. Trumps' prices in Canada will make the potash more expensive for farmers to import and increases could be transmitted to grocery buyers, according to the Fertilizer Institute, a group of American industry. The next largest global potash exporters are Russia and Bélarus.

Trump says the United States needed Canada’s friendship. Many Canadians say they forget it.

The generally warm relationship between the two countries is in tatters, Canada invoking a defensive tactic used in hockey elbows like posture against Mr. Trumps economic attacks and threats to make Canada an American state.

Canadians began to boycott American manufacturing products and shy away from summer trips to the United States, the number of flights planned in the country from Canada decreasing by 21%, according to a New York Times analysis.

An original symbol of the special obligation of countries has also suffered. The United States has limited Canadian access to the library and opera without Haskell, a historic site that rides the border between Quebec and Vermont. US officials said this decision was necessary to stop drug traffickers and smugglers.

Despite freezing relations, Mr. Carney and Trump had a cordial exchange in front of the media cameras in the oval office last week.

Trump described his love for Canada and his desire for continuous friendship. He has always repeated his desire that Canada is part of the United States.

Mr. Carney quickly rejected to specify that his country was not for sale.

Mr. Trump did not give in: Never say!

