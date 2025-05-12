



The ministers propose Chinese companies to supply wind turbines for major offshore wind power in the North Sea.

The government is discussing with Green Volt North Sea about whether Mingyang, the China Biggest Offshore Wind Company, should supply a wind turbine. Mingyang has emerged as a preferred manufacturer, but the company has asked for advice from ministers about whether or not to proceed.

Green VOLT, jointly owned by Scottish company Flotation Energy and Norway VRGRNN, is building the first commercial wealthy wind power generation in Europe. The project supplies electricity to oil and gas platforms, replacing power generated by gas and diesel turbines and providing electricity to British grids.

The decision on whether to supply wind turbines in Mingyang will be closely investigated to control British steel to control British steel, as the government claims that the Chinese owner, Jingye Group, closes the scanning factory to make the UK a dumping land.

The incident urged Chinese companies to escape the involvement of important national infrastructure. Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State, said he would not bring another Chinese company to the British steel sector before he first mitigated his position.

Energy assistant, Ed Miliband, traveled to China early this spring to discuss close cooperation on energy and climate.

The decision on whether Mingyang can supply a turbine is not subject to the official government process, but if the minister says there is a security problem, the company will not proceed.

The sun reported that three months ago, the Ministry of Defense, energy security and some officials in the Net Zero department raised concerns about the proposed transactions. According to people who are familiar with discussions, the green bolt is waiting for the government's ruling for several weeks.

According to industry sources, the UK said it has no heavy manufacturing capacity to produce turbines in Korea. They tried not to use European manufacturers. Miliband is in something here. We all want to go where he wants to go, but if it's not a Chinese company, [supply wind turbines] To us?

This project will be an important contribution to government missions to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. This week was hit this week when the Danish company RSTED canceled the plan to build one of the Hornsea 4 project, one of UKS's largest overseas wind turbines. But pastors hope that RSTED will return to the table.

Skid the newsletter promotion in the past

Our morning email sees the main stories of today and tells what happens and why it is important.

Personal Information Protection Notification: The newsletter may include information about contents that support charity, online advertising and external parties. See Personal Information Protection Policy for more information. We use Google Recaptcha to protect the website and Google Privacy Policy and Service Terms.

After the newsletter promotion

Mingyang is also being investigated in Germany and supplies wind turbines to Waterkant Offshore WindFarm. Guardian contacted Mingyang and presented opinions.

A spokesman for Green Volt said: We are developing overseas wind power generation of the largest commercial commercial scale in the world, and offers a very ambitious timeline to provide 43-50GW offshore wind government goals by 2030. Last year, we secured a contract with the government, we identify the supply chain partner to identify the supply chain partner. Still, the turbine supplier for the green bolt has not been confirmed. We will comply with government regulations and guidelines for the security of important national infrastructure when choosing all suppliers.

The government spokesman said: we will not interfere with national security, and we do not mention individual cases, but investments in the energy sector are dependent on the highest level of national security surveillance.

We are working on a strict process to examine China's role in investments in supply chains and important infrastructure, considering the need for national security considerations and the need for investment in supply chains.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2025/may/12/potential-role-for-chinese-firm-in-key-uk-windfarm-attracts-government-scrutiny The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos