China considers the American trade agreement as a victory for Beijing





Chinese officials, influencers and the media managed by the State published the initial trade agreement on Monday and a 90-day pricing break with the United States as a victory and a justification for the Beijing negotiation strategy.

They argue that their provocative public posture worked and was a major reason why they were able to conclude an agreement with US officials in Switzerland with relatively few concessions.

“The countermeasures and resolute positions of China have been very effective,” said a social media account linked to the Chinese national diffuser CCTV.

In the eyes of the Chinese public, Beijing negotiators seem to have convinced President Donald Trump's administration to retreat most of the 145% rate rate that Trump imposed and cut them to 30%.

In exchange, China is committed to retreating most of the counter-tales it has announced against the United States

On social networks, Chinese users praise the agreement. A hashtag, # Uschinasusunding24% Tariffswithin90days, already has 420 million views on Weibo.

The line refers to a figure of 24% cited near the summit of the joint declaration of Washington and Beijing.

In total, the 90 -day break passes the American import duties from 145% to 30% on Chinese goods, prices and American prices and goods from 125% to 10%.

A Chinese social media user, Chun Feng Yi, has run, posted: “Our ancestors have not given way, why should we abandon what we have?” The comment now has thousands of likes.

Beijing also uses the trade agreement to try to support in the world that it is a responsible trading partner, even if the China negotiation book has often been a point of frustration for the community of international affairs and business partners.

Foreign executives and civil servants complain about “promising fatigue” with Beijing, whose officials often seem happy to speak of cooperation, while taking relatively few measures.

In accordance with this negotiation game book, Beijing said it would work with the Trump administration on a new “consultation mechanism” to maintain trade in trade and other economic issues.

The measures agreed in Geneva, Switzerland, officially enter Wednesday, but Beijing discreetly granted exemptions before the talks for certain companies operating locally.

China has also accepted “to adopt all the administrative measures necessary to suspend or delete non-tariff countermeasures”. This includes the last series of stricter exports, the stricter export limits have been imposed. Minerals are crucial to American industry.

China, however, sent mixed signals on Metal Cooperation on Monday. The Ministry of Commerce reaffirmed its Crackdown on rare terraced land for national security reasons and said that “foreign entities” were partly to blame.

The American trade agreement has caused a temporary relief of the climbing of the trade war that goes around the world economy.

Stock markets around the world jumped on Monday after Beijing and Washington announced the agreement.

In the breakdown of negotiations in Switzerland during the weekend, Beijing remained firm that he would not give in to his own priorities in order to reach an agreement with the US officials.

“We will resolutely protect our legitimate interests and maintain international equity and justice,” said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, before trade negotiations.

The Ministry of Commerce described the trade agreement on Monday, an “important step”, but took a blow to the Trump administration, saying that the United States should “completely correct its unilateral pricing practices”.

Trump administration officials, for their part, also characterize the agreement as a “historic trade victory” for the United States

The two parties should meet at some point in the coming “weeks” to negotiate a “more complete agreement”, the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessents made on Monday on “Squawk Box” of CNBC.

Eunice Yoon de CNBC reported to Beijing and Erin Doherty reported in Washington, DC

