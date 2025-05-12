The United States and China announce reduced prices for 90 days after commercial negotiations





The United States and China announced on Monday that the prices against each other will be reduced for a period of 90 days after officials organized commercial negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland.

The prices that President Donald Trump announced against China on April 2 is reduced by 24 percentage points for this temporary period while retaining the rate of Valorem remaining 10% of this announcement, according to a joint statement.

China has agreed with the same stipulations, adding that it “will adopt all the administrative measures necessary to suspend or remove non-tariff countermeasures taken from the United States since April 2,” said the announcement.

The Secretary of Commerce says that more transactions to come according to the American trade agreement: “ will lead our economy ''

Under the agreement, the reciprocal prices for the two countries would be reduced by 115%. The United States will temporarily reduce its prices on Chinese products from 145% to 30%, and China will reduce its samples from American products from 125% to 10%.

On Wednesday, the United States and China agreed to take the aforementioned measures.

Countries have stressed “the importance of a sustainable, sustainable, long -term and mutually beneficial economic and commercial relationship”.

The two parties also agreed to “establish a mechanism” to continue discussions on economic and commercial relations, which will be led by Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng, the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the American commercial representative Jamieson Greer, according to the joint declaration.

Bessen du Trésor on commercial discussions: we obtain “good offers”, most of the offers to be concluded by the end of the year

The two parties “will establish a mechanism” to continue the talks on economic and commercial relations, led by the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng, the United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and the American commercial representative Jamieson Greer. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

“These discussions can be carried out alternately in China and the United States, or in a third country in the agreement of the parties. As required, the two parties can carry out work level consultations on relevant economic and commercial issues,” the press release said.

This agreement comes in the midst of an intense trade war between the two countries in recent weeks after Trump has announced prices on many countries around the world.

“China has received a reciprocal rate of 34%,” recalls Greer speaking in Geneva. “China was the only country to have chosen to implement reprisals against the United States for this reciprocal rate. All the other countries have hidden and decided that they wanted to negotiate with the United States or simply not to retaliate.”

Jamieson Greer, representative of American trade, in the oval office of the White House in Washington, DC, Wednesday March 26, 2025. (Getty Images)

“The president has increased our rate rates to compensate for Chinese reprisals,” he added. “And as you know, it degenerated to a point where the two parties had added 125%prices.”

