UK Heatwave: Why did we have so hot spring and whether it will continue

The higher blocking weather system than the UK recorded one of the dry, warmest and brightest starts.

In April 2025, the sun has been the most sunny since the record began in 1910. This was the third time that it followed March, and both months were much higher than the national average. On May 1, the temperature reached 29.3c from the Q Garden in London.

Meteorologists warn about the potential of summer drought because the UK has seen about half of the general rainfall in March and April. Farmers are worried about the yield this year, while some capital companies are urging them to recover the reservoir level by limiting the use of water.

Meanwhile, forest fires swept forests and wastelands in Scotland, Wales and the UK.

For several weeks, the stubborn high -pressure area of ​​the United Kingdom bypasses the general trend of gentle and humid air in the North Atlantic, like the river rock. This is called a blocking weather system.

The air patterns tend to be related to the heat wave and drought because the air becomes warm, warm and dried in it. Block is usually persistent, so it looks like the weather is attached.

She plays an important role in setting up this unusual spring.

Open the image in the gallery

People have recently relaxed at the Westgate Gardens in Canterbury in the PA Wire.

Human fingerprint

The warming climate means that abnormally warm weather is more often and more intense. At the same time, we can expect more periods of severe drought and extreme rainfall. The sudden change in the drought, called the weather whip, is due to the strengthening of the water cycle in a warm atmosphere that can maintain more water steam.

But to create extreme weather, you need a specific weather pattern. More blocking events in the future can increase the possibility of heat wave or drought. But is the weather pattern blocking more and more common?

It is difficult to determine how the weather pattern will change due to the rise in the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. This is mainly caused by combustion of fossil fuels.

Some of the difficulties occur in the fact that the weather pattern is different every year. More blocking events than usual seem to increase due to climate change for several consecutive years, but it can simply fall by chance.

Open the image in the gallery

April Forest Fire on Aran Island, Scotland (PA Media)

As a result, it is difficult to detect the fingerprints of human activities just by observing weather. For example, blocking the weather pattern of Greenland during the summer can occur more often in recent decades, which can improve the melting of the ice. But it is not clear that this trend is the result of climate change due to human beings.

However, the climate model suggests the future change of blocking. This computer simulation, consisting of equations that describes the basic physics of the atmosphere, is a major tool used to conduct experiments that scientists analyze how the climate will act in the future.

As scientists run climate model simulation with increased greenhouse gas concentration, the results show a decrease in blocking events. However, blocking generally occurs more often in real life than model simulation, which reduces the confidence that scientists have in future predictions.

Trace the jet stream

The movement of weather systems in the middle of the earth, including the UK, is associated with jet flow, which is a rapidly running river run by the contrast of the temperature in the pole and medium.

Some researchers suggest that since the Arctic is warmer than the tropics, the jet flow can be weakened and wavy, and contrary to most climatic models, it can increase the occurrence of events.

Open the image in the gallery

People in Dorset's Bournemouth Beach on May 11 (Andrew Matthews/Pa Wire)

Outside the scientific world, this idea has gained popularity. But hypotheses have been controversial among scientists, and in recent years, evidence has been weakened.

In fact, dozens of kilometers on the earth's surface of the earth are occurring near the commercial aircraft cruise altitude. The opposite tendency occurs. The temperature difference between the Arctic and the medium stomach increases, acting to increase the strength of the jet stream.

There is a great difficulty in understanding how climate change affects the massive atmospheric patterns that lead the weather we experience. This includes large natural volatility and incomplete climate model. Models are mainly proposed to reduce events by climate change, but they are relatively uncertain compared to other aspects of science.

Overall, we can be sure that climate change is bringing warm conditions for all seasons. Scientists also have strong evidence that drought conditions will become more common. This change already affects food production, energy production and water availability, and this impact will continue to worsen due to climate change.

SIMON H. Lee is a Lecturer at St. Andrew University.

Matthew Patterson is a researcher of St. Andrew University and Machinery Learning.

This article was originally published by dialogue and was re -published according to the Creative Commons license. Read the original article

