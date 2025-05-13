



Some reciprocal prices and rates are returning to mutually beneficial talks.

China and the United States have agreed to suspend some of the heavy commercial prices imposed on each other while they are preparing to extend negotiations to reduce trade war tensions.

The two countries published a joint statement on Monday after two days of commercial talks in Geneva, Switzerland. They described the negotiations, which occurred after the US President Donald Trumps Trumps Nationale Agenda aroused an increasingly heavy, as positive tasks.

World markets have reacted positively to news, with stock markets in Hong Kong, the United States and Europe.

In the press release, Beijing and Washington said they recognize the importance of their bilateral economic and commercial relations with the two countries and the world economy.

They said they would advance in the spirit of mutual openness, continuous communication, cooperation and mutual respect.

As part of the agreement, the United States suspends its additional Valorem rights tax rate depending on the value of the goods of 24% for an initial period of 90 days. This will leave a rate rate of 10% in place.

China will reduce its rights to American imports in a similar amount, also retaining a tariff of 10%.

Washington will also retreat the prices imposed by two decrees signed by Trump in early April, affecting a wide range of American imports of goods from China, including Hong Kong and Macao.

Beijing will suspect the prices imposed in response and will suspect or remove non-pricing countermeasures taken from the United States.

None of the two parties wants to be decoupled

The two largest economies in the world also agreed to establish a mechanism to continue discussions on economic and commercial relations and have appointed managers to direct talks.

Vice-Prime Minister of the Council of State, He Lifeng will be the best negotiator in Chinas. The American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent and the commercial representative, Jamieson Greer, will lead the talks for the White House.

These discussions can be carried out alternately in China and the United States, or in a third country in the agreement of the parties. As required, the two parties can carry out work level consultations on relevant economic and commercial issues, the joint declaration indicates.

Bessent told Geneva journalists that the two parties will drop reciprocal rates to 115% on certain property meetings after which the two delegations have shown great respect for each other.

The consensus of the two delegations does not want to be decoupled, said Bessent, adding that the prices were the equivalent of an embargo, something that none of the parties favored.

The global markets had fallen considerably in the middle of the trade wars launched by the Trump administration while uncertainty grew on the potential impact of prices.

However, signs of a decline have been observed in recent weeks.

The agreement with China comes a few days after the United States has reached a framework for a trade agreement that would reset most Washingtons prices on imports from the United Kingdom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/12/china-and-us-agree-90-day-tariff-suspension-as-trade-war-talks-extended The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos