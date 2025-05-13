Trade transactions with us can spell the end of the UKS BIOETHANOL industry. Bio fuel





The British bioethanol industry can collapse as a result of Keir Starmers' trade transactions with Donald Trump, the bosses in the industry said.

The boss of ABF SUGAR and Ensus, which is behind BIOETHANOL's almost all UKS production capacity, says hundreds of jobs produced in agricultural products can be at risk as a result of transactions in the northeastern part of the UK and Yorkshire.

The new US-UK trade transaction includes STARMER concessions and reduces British tariffs on ethanol from 19%to zero. However, this can lead to the two largest factories that produce fuel, executives said.

Paul Kenward, the chief executive of ABF SUGAR, and the chairman Grant Pearson, said they caused the existential threat to the Times.

Without immediate action, this important sovereignty will be lost, they said. We are quickly approaching when we need to decide whether to sign a new contract. It will be irresponsible under current conditions.

Hundreds of cultivators will lose a reliable market for unused wheat that cannot be used for bread. Instead, they must export at a lower price, facing higher costs for imported animal feed.

If they do not have urgent government measures, the UKS Bioethanol industry will simply disappear and depend on imported ethanol, which will lose significant domestic production of carbon dioxide and high protein animal feed. Carbon dioxide and drying grains are by -products of bioethanol.

Starmer agreed to lower tariffs on American ethanol, but the British-US Trade Agreement won the British industry, such as automobiles, aluminum and steel. The prime minister insisted that it was a fantastic historical day when the agreement was announced last week, and that new policies could find thousands of British jobs.

The United States has agreed to reduce the 25%tariff on British steel and aluminum exports to zero. US tariffs on up to 100,000 British automobiles will also fall to 10%from the first 27.5%announced, and the British ministers hope that the quota will be raised.

The government spokesman told the Times, which signed a contract with the United States for national interests and secured thousands of jobs from major sectors, from the automotive industry to steel, and laid the foundation for greater transactions in the future.

We meet with leaders in all sectors, including ethanol producers to discuss the influence of this transaction.

It is understood that the high -ranking government figures met ABF and Ensus last week.

