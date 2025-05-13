Nigel Farage says it allows required migration but will end. Political news





NIGEL FARAGE says that Sky News allows essential migration in areas where technology is lacking, but the number will be limited.

The British reform leader said that Sky's political editor -in -chief Sam Coates said he would announce the limit in four years after repeated pressure on his declaration to freeze “non -essential” immigration.

Farage, despite his criticism of the government's migration crackdown, allowed an essential migration from his plan was very important because of the lack of British technology.

But CLACTON MP said that people could prevent the gap on “time dependent work permits” rather than long -term visas.

He said:

“We have been forced to do young people to do social sciences or everything else.

“So you are an engineering company. You need someone to enter the technology. If they come in, if you have a job permission to rely on time, if you have all the right health guarantees and charges, and you have to leave or leave at the end of the period, it is effective.”

The declaration of reforms, which they call “contracts,” says, “Mainly essential technology for medical care is the only exception to relocation.”

Farage said, “I hope that enough nurses and doctors are to be trained so that they are not needed abroad for several years.”

He said that work permits should be separated from immigration.

“We allow all these paths to work as a student, and we allow all the paths. All of this could be a path for long -term migration.”

He asked if he had a limit on the exemption of essential technical exemptions. “We will do it. I can't say the number right now. I have no figures. I can't stay in the long run. That's the difference.”

If it is a promise to the upper limit according to the British government reform government, he offers more details before the next election, saying, “Ask them in four years.”

Farage was speaking after the government announced the immigration white paper, which promised to prohibit overseas caregivers as part of a measure to stop pure immigration after publishing an immigration white paper.

The former Brexit leader claimed that the proposal was a “knee jerk reaction” of his party's success in the local elections, and the prime minister accused the prime minister that he would not follow them.

But he admitted that if he supported the “principle” that banned foreign caregivers and voted in the vote, it would support some measures.

“If you actually arrested the government, there may be a modification of you, but I'm not sure.”

