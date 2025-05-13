The Last of Us Recap: season two, episode five how long did it last for us? | The last of us





This article contains spoilers for the last season two. Please do not read unless you have seen episodes one to five.

She may be a 19-year-old impulsive, but we know that Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is not stupid. Its loaded nature can have something to do with its immunity to the infection in Cordyceses which has ravaged the world for more than two decades, but it could have always been killed or drowned or mortally injured by countless other ways. Even if she was not an excellent student without a school, this is how the diplomatic Dina (Isabela Merced) says that she was intelligent enough to sail in the brutal realities of the post-apocalypse.

So perhaps may not be a surprise that Ellie has established the secret that we have the rest of us since the final of season one. Five years ago, his replacement father Joel (Pedro Pascal) would not simply abandon him to die even if it meant the possibility of creating a healing, then he killed 18 soldiers and a father of Doctor Abby to save her. Then, above all, he lied to Ellie on this subject.

Filming is the last Ramsey appeal like Ellie. Photography: HBO

To the highest point of this episode, when the desperate and whistling Nora (Tati Gabrielle) threw this sharp truth to her executioner in the hope of inflicting mutual pain, she simply plugged. I know, replied Ellie. When did she assemble it? Why is she still as concentrated on the murder of avenger Jaels in the hands of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever)? They seem to be burning questions for this season. But we will first examine how we ended up in this horrible basement of Seattle Hospital filled with spores.

It's in the air

So far, the infected in the last of us has largely followed the classic zombie rules: you are bitten, you transform yourself into a horrible mushroom monster. But the opening scene tonight reveals that the threat has evolved again. A tenant debriefing between the head of the troop of ShellShocked Elise (Hettienne Park) and the Lieutenant de Liberation Vétéran de Washington (WLF), Hanrahan (Alanna Ubach), which we have seen for the last time to recruit Isaac (Jeffrey Wright) in the opening episode of the Flashback confirms that the infection can now be transmitted Air spores. The immediate result of this knowledge was Elise sealing the contaminated soils of the hospital's basement, abandoning her son and his members of the Recon Squad to a horrible spell. No wonder it is hand -rolled cigarettes.

Behind Enemy Lineshigh on the successful list? Tati Gabrielle like Nora. Photography: HBO

The Ellie and Dina, to the heart that ignores, have the same hospital in order that the last known position of Nora. (As a person who owned Ellie while Joel was killed by Abby, Nora is probably near the Hit's list.) By monitoring the chatter of Radio WLF Constant, Dina has traced what she thinks is a safe way to the hospital which avoids various patrols. It also theorizes that the WLF does not concern the dissemination of their troop movements because their enemies the seaphites do not use technology. (It always seems to be a bad operational security.)

Advancing through the deserted streets of Seattle, Ellie and Dina see a bunch of seaphite bodies thrown in front of a makeshift sanctuary to their late prophet, with Feed Her Love Graffiti. Dina opens with her life in Santa Fe before she and Ellie meet in Jackson. She took her first life when she was eight years old after a Raider murdered her mother and sister. It is a story of disturbing origin, but it clearly informs Dinas's decision to support her new girlfriend in their quest for revenge. I will come back if you want; I will continue if you want, she said. They decide to continue.

Jesse at the Rescuenon-Tech threatens Macneil wool as a seaphite. Photography: HBO

It soon seems to be a terrible decision. During Ellie and Dinas Nocturnal, try to sneak through an abandoned building, they stumble on a packet of stalkers, this particular strain of infected enough to flank their target. After having discussed the importance of stealth and the way in which filming is a last resort, the couple wildly pulls and is about to be torn by infected howls when an unexpected Savior appears. Jesse (Young Mazino) followed them from Jackson. While its booming hunting rifle neutralizes the infected threat, the trio is quickly continued by WLF troops alerted by the whole shooting game.

They find refuge in a neighboring park that the WLF seems very reluctant to enter. It is because it is a seaphite territory. If Dina and Ellie have already reconstructed an idea of ​​the way the whistling worship, Jesse obtains an intensive course in their love of ritual disinterest while the three watch a priest seraphy spin a WLF soldier and cut him with a bad hawk. They can avoid technology, but it turns out that seaphites are quite practical with an arc and an arrow. When Dina takes a blow to the leg, our heroes separated to escape the capture, hurriedly accepting an appointment at the theater later.

Go underground

Having escaped the park alone, Ellie sees that the hospital is taxed, even if it will have to sneak in front of a vigilant watchdog to infiltrate it. At this stage, our point of view passes inside towards Nora, tending to the WLF injury from what looks like a growing war with the Séaphites. When Nora goes to a tender room, Ellie holds it under the threat of a weapon and asks to know where to find Abby.

If it seems initially that Nora is shaken enough to begging for her life and abandoning her friend, it is a feint. She launches a kind of medical solvent in Ellie and makes a race for this. Unfortunately, the only escape road is in a lifting tree leading to an absolutely muffled basement level by Cordyce Mulchy's corruption. Under infernal red emergency lighting, Nora ends up coughing on the ground while Ellie, whose immunity for life seems to hold even in front of the airborne spores which looms on it.

It is when Nora thinks that Shell marks a blow by revealing the truth about Jaels' violence and why Abby was so determined to kill him. But if anything, it seems to harden the Ellies resolve. She studies her weapon and picks up a nasty pipe to start beat the information she wants to get out of the Nora already condemned. It seems a deliberately dark and ugly note on which to end. But there is a dream hunter: a brief overview of Joel and Ellie in the better days. Hey, kiddo, he says, and all the ugliness melts. From hell to a kind of paradise.

Notes and observations

Something intangible in the air that could infect you and kill you horribly? The inductive descent in level B2 of hospitals seemed to have had thematic overlap with Chernobyl, the previous HBO series of the latest Co-showrunner Craig Mazin.

Anyone who hoped for another charming Ellie acoustic Singalong was disappointed. She barely crossed the first expectations of future days by Pearl Jam before abandoning the guitar and opening revenge instead.

Thank God, Jesse, the shotgun, came to save the day. But when he appeared for the first time in a deliberately vague silhouette, he seemed briefly as if Joel had come back in a way to save Ellie.

It is probably the last good seeing poor Nora, but actor Tati Gabrielle is held. She plays Bounty Hunter's advance in the next PlayStation 5 Adventure Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet of Naughty Dog, The Game Development Studio which created the last of us. Maybe she and the star of the Mandalorian Pedro Pascal exchanged notes on how to play outlaws on science fiction to track down the bad guys?

What did you think? Did Ellie go too far? How did you feel to see Joel again, although briefly? Have your word to say below, but avoid the game spoilers

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2025/may/12/the-last-of-us-recap-season-two-episode-five-how-long-has-ellie-had-us-fooled The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

