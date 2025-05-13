The Trump administration welcomes 59 South African white refugees in the United States, arousing a political debate





US officials welcomed a group of 59 White South Africans at Washington International Airport Dulles on Monday afternoon, during a ceremony greeting them as a refugee under the argument that they fled discrimination and racial violence in their country of origin.

The newly arrived people are from the ethnic minority of Afrikaners, the group of whites who ruled South Africa during apartheid. The dozens who came on Monday, including families with young children, arrived via a flight chartered by the State Department. Their resettlement in the United States is involved while the Trump administration has closed admissions to refugees from almost all other countries, especially in Afghanistan, Sudan, the Republic of Congo and Myanmar.

The Afrikaners were met upon their arrival by the American deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau and the deputy secretary of the Department of Internal Security, Troy Edgar.

Landau said that the American refugee program break was from the start of the exceptions when it was determined to be in the interest of the United States. He cited the example of the moment when refugees could be easily assimilated in our country.

They tell fairly heartbreaking stories of the violence they were confronted in South Africa which were not repaired by the authorities by the unjust application of the law, said Landau. The United States, as we were proud to say, defended the same justice under the law and the equitable and impartial application of the law.

In an executive decree published on February 7, Trump said that the United States would help reinstall Afrikaner refugees which escape discrimination based on the race sponsored by the government, including the confiscation of racially discriminatory goods. He condemned what he called the country shocking the contempt for the rights of citizens, specifically declaring that the government had seized the agricultural property of white Afrikaners without compensating them.

The decree also said that the United States would no longer provide aid or aid to South Africa. He came after a new South African land law entered into force and seems to reflect the views of Elon Musk, the head of the Trump Government Department who was born and grew up in South Africa.

The law was represented by certain whites in South Africa, and some on the right in the United States, as specifically targeting white farmers to remove their land. The South African government and experts dispute it, noting that the law authorizes the expropriation in cases where the land is not used or that there is a public interest in its redistribution, similar to the laws on the eminent domain in the United States

In February, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa rejected the assertions that it was a earth gain. The law on the recently adopted expropriation is not an instrument of confiscation, but a legal process mandated by the Constitution which guarantees public access to the land in a fair and just guided manner by the Constitution, it wrote the days before Trump published its decree.

The discussion around the law has taken a broader story on the American right on white South African farmers supposed to be killed in large numbers, something that Trump talked about in his first term and that Musk called genocide, even if there is no data to support this.

The New York Times reported that 101 out of the 225 people killed on farms in South Africa between April 2020 and March 2024 were black or ancient workers living in farms. Of this number, 53 were farmers, who are generally white.

The president said on Monday that sculpture for South African refugees was not linked to the breed.

Farmers are killed, Trump told journalists. They are white. Whether white or black make no difference for me. White farmers are brutally killed and the land is confiscated in South Africa.

The Deputy Chief of the White House and House Adviser and Internal Security Advisor Stephen Miller defended the admission of white refugees on Friday.

What is happening in South Africa corresponds to the definition of the manual of the reason why the refugee program has been created, said Miller. This is the persecution based on the breed. The refugee program is not intended for a solution for global poverty, and historically, it has been used in this way.

Heads of South Africa challenged this assertion.

It is very regrettable that it seems that the resettlement of South Africans in the United States under the guise of being refugees is entirely politically motivated and designed to question the South Afrase constitutional democracy; A country that has in fact undergone a real persecution under the domination of apartheid and worked tirelessly to prevent these discrimination levels from occurring again, said on Friday in a statement.

The first group of Afrikaners from South Africa to arrive for resettlement listen to the remarks of the deputy secretary of State Christopher Landau and the deputy secretary of internal security of the US, Troy Edgar, after their arrival at Washington DULLES International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, May 12, 2025.Saul Loeb – Getty Images Getty

Landau, the deputy secretary of state, reiterated the position of Trump's administrations on Monday. It is not surprising, unfortunately, that a country from which refugees come to concede that they are refugees, and unfortunately, you know, the South African government has not done what we consider appropriate to guarantee the rights of these citizens to live in peace with their South African colleagues, that is why, by virtue of our inner law, they received the status of refugee, he said.

The episcopal church said on Monday that it would not strive to reinstall the Afrikaners after the federal government asked to do so under the terms of the resettlement of the church resettlement.

The president of Bishop Sean Rowe wrote in an open letter that the Church has decided to end the refugees with the federal government by the end of the exercise, in the light of our churches, a firm commitment to racial justice and reconciliation and our historical ties with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa.

It was painful to watch a group of refugees, selected in a very unusual way, to receive preferential treatment on many others who have been waiting in refugee camps or dangerous conditions for years, Rowe wrote. I am saddened and ashamed that many refugees who are denied entry to the United States are courageous people who have worked alongside our soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan and are now in danger at home because of their service to our country.

Thula Simpson, an associate professor of history at the University of Pretoria in South Africa, said that prevailing over rhetoric and the admission of Afrikaner refugees to the United States have created tensions in South Africa.

Using the term genocide, Trump went beyond reality here, Simpson said. He created a very uncertain situation, a very intense situation, with racial relations aggravated in the country and the result is unpredictable.

