Confirmation of the facts of the UK's geo engineering test





advertisement

In recent years, the British government has recently announced that it will provide funds for outdoor geographical engineering experiments.

Geo engineering refers to a deliberate and large -scale arbitration of the global environment to prevent the impact of climate change. It takes two main forms: sunchopping management (SRM) and carbon dioxide removal, in which a small part of sunlight and heat is reflected back into space to cool the earth.

According to the report, the UK focuses on the former, and the government has assigned about 56.8 million (67 million) to the project. Experiments spray seawater in the solar reflexes and reflective clouds of the stratosphere.

The ARIA (Advanced Research and Invention Agency), which supports the plan, said that tests will be small and will investigate how global engineering can be rusted internationally.

If global engineering is found to be safe, it can be used to cool the earth and slow global warming and to spend more time in the climate crisis.

However, despite the claim that the British plan is in the stage, they have not prevented them from claiming that social media users have been involved in geographic engineering for many years without public consent.

This argument is also supplied to the “Chemtrails” conspiracy theory, which is widely discussed, and believers argue that some steam trails on the plane contain harmful chemicals that are sown to the public around Europe or others are used to darken the sun and prevent light.

EUROVERIFY has put these concepts to experts.

Jim Franke, a researcher at the Department of Physics Science at the University of Chicago, said, “It is impossible to have a large -scale weather correction experiment.

“The amount and copy effect of the aircraft needed to fly to this material will be easily obtained with publicly available information,” he added.

Wolfgang Cramer, a global ecology and researcher of CNRS, a French National Science Research Center, said that there are many effective criticisms of geographical engineering, but it is unpleasant for the government to investigate it with malicious intentions.

“I am convinced that the government and other governments, such as the United Kingdom, have honest purposes.” I think there is a debate about this, and there is no need to be bad and good. “

They also argued that the British geographical engineering presentation was a countermeasure against the fact that IT and other countries had already secretly implemented SRMs.

“This is not a complete ridiculous evidence,” Cramer said. People pointed out that the SRM experiments should be careful not to confuse cloud poems in some parts of the world.

advertisement

“The solar radiation of this definition manipulates the radiation balance of the atmosphere in the long run.” “

FRANKE pointed out that some isolated small experiments in the past have been performed with geographic engineering computer simulations in the past, but it is unreasonable to think that the government can carry out such a wide range of procedures for a long time.

“Paper is published [by reputable universities] Regarding geographical engineering, I am convinced that I will go into the online sphere and interpret it in a way that people interpret them. ”

Why is geographical engineering so controversial?

The slow attempt of the international community to reduce the emission of greenhouse gas emissions in the international community has caused a wide range of frustration and stimulated geography engineering to find weapons for global warming.

advertisement

However, the scientific community is divided into technology because of the recognition that resources will be far away due to the solving the root cause of climate change, reducing the motivation for bulletpricing, and the question of how such a system will be dominated.

“Technically and financially [SRM] Cramer said, “It will be possible.”

“Depending on the calculation of the model, you can slightly reduce the global average temperature,” he said.

But he added that his main concern for SRM Geoengineering was the time it took to ferment, how many other parts of the world would benefit, and how it would be supervised.

advertisement

“It will take about 10 years to see the effect,” he said. “And some areas will see warmth, and the other areas will be much less. Perhaps you will see less until they may not be happy.”

“You will definitely have winners and losers … The atmosphere is a very dynamic structure, and because of the chaotic properties of the atmosphere, this cannot be done to control the amount of radiation passing through it at all and at every point.”

Experts say the global SRM system is vulnerable to today's political whims, saying that international organizations should dominate the implementation. A given country theoretically decides to withdraw at some point, harming the initiative and canceling the progress.

advertisement

In addition, the body will have to last for decades or centuries until the global temperature is fully reduced and the SRM is slowly abolished slowly and step by step.

On the other hand, due to the unwanted environmental impact, Franke said SRM Geoengineering could cause a slowing of literary cycle.

“A little reducing the incoming solar radiation can reduce the evaporation and atmospheric transportation of water steam and then reduce the amount of precipitation.” “Therefore, this general slowdown in the literary cycle can have a regional impact as long as rainfall decreases in some regions.”

He added that further research is in progress, and the scope and scale of this is still uncertain, and therefore, it is open to the public questions whether solar global engineering is beneficial in terms of water acceptance of people and plants around the world.

advertisement

Other side effects, such as harming photosynthesis in plants due to the reduction of sunlight, have been raised as a potential problem, but it is not well understood and the reason for the need for further research and experiment is correct.

Nevertheless, the computer modeling so far has a reasonable amount of SRM, “frank,” Franke said.

“Whether the climate risk is most relevant to your region, in the summer, it is a kind of coast erosion that runs with extreme wet temperature and sea level rise; snow pack; ice sheet.” “Either way, for almost everyone, solar global engineering mediates its climate risk.”

Franke said, “I am studying geographic engineering and not implementing geographic engineering.

advertisement

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/my-europe/2025/05/12/fact-checking-claims-about-the-uks-geoengineering-experiments The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos