The Trump administration welcomes 59 white South Africans as refugees in the United States | Donald Trump News





The move comes as the US administration largely closes admissions to refugees from countries with generalized violence and poverty.

A group of 59 White Afrikaners from South Africa arrived in the United States as part of a refugee program set up by the administration of the American president Donald Trump to offer a sanctuary of what Trump described as racial discrimination against whites.

At a press conference on Monday, Trump reflected the affirmations of a popular myth on the far right that whites in South Africa have been subjected to systematic violence since the end of the rule of white minorities in this country.

It is a genocide that takes place, Trump told journalists at the White House, an assertion that aroused criticism from government, media and even Afrikaners themselves.

This decision comes as the Trump administration blocks almost all refugee admissions from non -white countries and leans in rhetoric concerning an invasion of immigrants from poor countries.

While people fleeing from general violence and persecution in countries like Haiti and Afghanistan have found a door behind closed doors, the correspondent of Al Jazeera Patty Culhane says that the Trump administration has given priority to these people [white South Africans] in the United States and pay for them to arrive here.

Bad end of the stick

The South African government has described Trumps' claims that Afrikaners are confronted with completely false persecution, noting that they remained among the richest and most economically privileged groups, even after the end of the apartheid system which confirmed the control of the white minorities of political, economic and military resources of the country and refused the fundamental rights of the South African black majority.

South African whites still have around three-quarters of all private land in the country and have about 20 times the richness of the black majority, according to the review International University The Review of Political Economy.

We believe that the American government had the bad end of the stick here, but continue to speak to them, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, himself a veteran of the fight to end apartheid on Monday.

Tensions between the Trump administration and the Government of South Africa have been raised, the United States expelling the Ambassador of South African Africes for Trump's previous criticism and in contradiction with the African nations, a prominent position in a case before the International Court of Justice which accused the ally of American genocide in Gaza.

The Trump administration offered in February to reinstall Afrikaners, descendants of Dutch settlers in South Africa, declaring that they are confronted with discrimination and violence against Afrikaner farmers.

I want you to all know that you are really welcome here and that we respect what you have faced in recent years, the assistant secretary of state said on Monday that Christopher Landau told the Afrikaners group who arrived in the United States. We respect the long tradition of your people and what you have accomplished over the years.

Bill FRALLICK, director of refugee policies at Human Rights Watch, said the accelerated process of bringing Afrikaners to the United States was unprecedented.

These are people who did not live in refugee camps; who had not fled their country. They were the group that was most associated with the oppression of the black majority through apartheid, said Fronick. It is not as if it is among the most vulnerable refugees in the world.

