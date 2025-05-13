A bicycle, pencil tail, 300 lb of raw meat: American presidential gifts and rules governing them | Donald Trump





The reports that the Donald Trumps administration is preparing to accept a luxury plane from the Royal Qatari family sparked a storm of criticism, because ethical experts say that such a gift would violate the rules within the Constitution that seek to protect themselves against corruption and corruption.

There is a long history of American presidents accepting the gifts of the foreign powers. The office itself from which Trump signed a record number of decrees was given in the United States by Queen Victoria in 1880. The resolved office was given to President Rutherford B Hayes and was made from the oak woods of the British ship Hms Resolute.

Clothes, antiques and even animals were all presented to the American presidents. Most often, these donations are then eliminated by a complicated bureaucratic process inscribed in the Constitution.

During the George W Bushs administration, a puppy given to the president by the chief of Bulgaria was sent directly to the national archives which preserves the government and the historical archives. The puppy was then placed with a family.

Bush could not keep the dog because, under the Emoluments Constitutions clause, government offices are prohibited to accept gifts from any king, prince or foreign state, without the approval of the congress. Trump officials would have believed that the president could be able to keep the luxury plane, as he will be transferred to his presidential library at the end of his mandate. Sources say that they arrived at this conclusion after having determined that the donation was not conditioned on any official act and was therefore not corruption.

Trump seated behind the desk resolved, a gift in the United States of Queen Victoria. Photography: Reuters / Alamy

Under the American law, foreign gifts evaluated at less than $ 480 can be kept by federal employees. Everything about this amount is considered a gift to the people of the United States and must be recorded and then eliminated by the White House gift unit. Most gifts are transferred to the National Archives or to the future presidential library of presidents who acts as an archive of the administration of leaders.

Like the other presidents, the presidential library of Barack Obamas contains thousands of gifts, given to the former presidents, including silver cufflinks, Christmas ornaments and a pencil pencil with double purple bus.

If a gift takes particularly sophisticated presidents, they can keep it, as long as they pay a fair market value.

The president of Azerbaijan presented to President Bill Clinton a carpet on which he and his wife Hillarys and his wife Hillarys are portable. Photography: Azer.com

In 2023, the United States House Supervisory Committee reported that 100 articles granted to Trump of foreign nations during its first mandate, after the White House did not record them. They included life painting by the president given by the president of Salvador and the Golf clubs of the Prime Minister of Japan, valued at more than $ 250,000 in total. A Trump spokesman said many articles had been received before or after the administration.

The New York Times reported that at an estimated value of $ 400 million, Boeing Jet's offer currently making the titles would probably be the most expensive gift of a foreign government in American history. It was reported that the president would use the plane as the new Force Air One until a short time before the conclusion of his second oval office stay, when he could be transferred to his foundation of the presidential library, raising the prospect that Trump would have used the plane even after the end of his presidency.

In a press release, the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said: Any donation offered by a foreign government is always accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws. The president wins over the administration is in full transparency.

Despite ethical concerns, foreign leaders use gifts as an important tool to strengthen relations and break diplomatic ice.

In 1997, President Heydar Aliyev de l'Azerbaijan gave Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton a 6 -foot carpet with their faces, which was woven in a few weeks, after the president accepted an invitation to the White House. Twelve women worked 24 hours a day in eight hours of work to produce the carpet, a process that normally takes months.

In 2008, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert gave Bush a bicycle after he was reported that the president of the time could not jog due to a knee injury.

The other members of the administration are governed by the same rules of donation and reception of gifts. In 2005, Vice-President Dick Cheneys Log of gifts was double that of President George W Bushs. That year, Cheney, a passionate hunter, received four cannons, including one worth more than $ 6,000. For its part, the most revealing gift of the bushes in 2005 could be 300 pounds (136 kg) of the raw lamb from Argentina a gift which was probably destroyed by the secret services because of the official rules of the White House on food and drink gifts.

