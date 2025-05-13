



The United States and China have concluded an agreement to considerably reduce the prices imposed on goods from each other from weeks earlier. This decision comes after the commercial negotiators of the two countries met in Switzerland during the weekend. American prices on Chinese products will drop from a minimum of 145% to a basic rate of 30% for an initial period of 90 days. Meanwhile, Chinese prices on American products will drop from 125% to 10%.

A woman passes in front of the Chinese and American national flags exhibited in a freight store in Beijing.

This morning, President Trump leaves for a four-day trip to the Middle East, his first major foreign visit to his second term. His career, which includes judgments in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, should be less on peace and more on commercial affairs. Among these agreements, the Trump administration is in talks with the Qatari government to accept a luxury Boeing 747 plane. The new plane could temporarily serve as a strength Air One.

The trip should have a lot of trade and cultural exchanges that focus on strengthening links with the region, says Franco Ordoez of NPR first. The three countries should try to outdo themselves to welcome the president, said Steven Cook with the foreign relations council. The war in Gaza is probably a conversation during the visit, but it should happen behind closed doors. Cook says that countries shower Trump sumptuous treatment to isolate themselves from the additional pressure that the United States can impose them to take measures in Gaza.

Today, Hamas is expected to release a double American-Israeli citizen who was held hostage in Gaza. Edan Alexander, a 21 -year -old Israeli soldier, was captured while he was in service during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. He is the last American citizen remaining held by Hamas in Gaza who is still alive. His release is the result of secret talks between the United States and Hamas.

Daniel Estrin of NPR, which is currently in downtown Tel Aviv, says that the Israelis are starting to meet in what is known as Square Hostage in the hope of seeing the imminent liberation of Alexander. Alexander's mother flies to Israel with Trump's envoy Adam Boehler to greet her son to his release. A Hamas official said that the United States had made promises in exchange for the release of Alexander, who could include the release of certain Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons. Israel says it shouldn't give anything for Alexander's return. In Israel, Estrin says that many are angry that Trump obtains results while their chief, Benjamin Netanyahu, is not. Life advice

Woman Hand has a Wireless Microphone

Karaoke does not concern being perfect. But you want a song you love and you know well enough to succeed on stage. The kit of life heard from karaoke enthusiasts on how to choose a banger that will make the house fall.

Choose a song for the general public that everyone knows. This will allow other people to sing, so you are not in front of a quiet crowd. Use body language, to pump your fist to shake your hips, to show your love for the song. You don't need to know all the words of the song; However, knowing the melody will help. You should know how the words you sing correspond to the song.

Images

A dashchund bows to a miniature tailor-made dog dog singer next to the hotel and daycare center of the luxury dog in the village of Vienna in Cape Town, South Africa. Despite generalized poverty, many chronic social problems and one of the highest murder in the world, the city is home to a booming luxury hotel industry.

Luxury pets for pets headed for South Africa and they are thriving. However, while the poop lives sumptuously at housing, criticism sounds the alarm. According to the World Bank, South Africa remains the most uneven country in the world. Millions of people live below the poverty line and waiting times for public housing can last decades. Goats and soda glanced inside the Superwoof Dog hotel in Cape Town, where guest tails went up as they splashed in a shallow deep basin and pursued bullets. Hotel sand, a night shelter for homeless people sit in the foreground. Find out what the team has seen and heard people from the community.

3 things to know before leaving

Linwood Riddick, who will be 80 years old on Monday, accepts his baccalaureate at the South Carolina State University on Friday, May 9.

Toggle legend Sam Watson / South Carolina State University Linwod Riddick, a veteran from Vietnam and former businessman, graduated from the South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, SC, Friday, just before its 80th birthday. The parasite called on the lock of the new world, American officials suspended all imports of lively livestock, horses and bison through the southern border.

