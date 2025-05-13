The first Afrikaners arrived in Americans under the radically redesigned refugee programExBulletin





The newly arrived South Africans listen to representatives of Homeland Security and the State Department made of welcome declarations in a hangar in Atlantic Aviation Dulles near the Washington International Airport Dulles on May 12, 2025 in Dulles, Virginie. SOMODEVILLA / GETTY Images HIDE LEGEND

The first group of South African white refugees arrived in the United States on Monday under the executive order of President Trump forcing to be priority for resettlement, even if the wider refugee program remains largely pending.

The 59 Afrikaners, descendants of mainly Dutch settlers, underwent accelerated exams that took months, were brought to the United States on a flight to government charter and were welcomed to Dulles International Airport by federal officials all unconventional measures for the refugee resettlement program, which can take years to deal with.

Families arrived at the airport on Monday with their luggage; The children put on pajamas and transported small American flags and stuffed animals while their parents had traveled them through a private aircraft hanger.

Troy Edgar, Deputy Secretary of Internal Security, and Christopher Landau, assistant secretary of state, welcomed families, shaking hands and posing for photos.

“Welcome to America,” Landau told families. “I want you to know you are really welcome here.”

But their admission to the United States was examined resettlement agencies in the United States, which faced budget cuts, resources and networks since Trump took office.

Among his first executive actions, Trump temporarily interrupted the refugee resettlement program. Various agencies, including the State Department, also interrupted the financing of disbursement of critical services such as home, work and school assistance that Afrikaners are about to receive.

The break sent the refugee resettlement agencies to troubles while the refugees already authorized to arrive in the United States received an opinion that their flights had been canceled.

Among those left in the limbo, there were Afghans who worked with the American army, a decision that some Republicans have criticized. The judges ordered the government to at least take over the refugee program for those who had already been approved to travel, but the administration fights against the court order.

When asked if the administration would reopen the wider refugee resettlement program, Landau told journalists that it was “always a continuous consideration”.

“Certain criteria ensure that refugees have not made any challenge to our national security and that they could be easily assimilated in our country,” he said about the decision to leave Afrikaners.

The episcopal church puts an end to the partnership refugees

The episcopal church announced on Monday that it would end its partnership with the government to reinstall refugees, citing moral opposition to the resettlement of white Afrikaners.

The Ministries of Episcopal Migration declared that he had been informed by the federal government that he should reinstall certain refugees.

“It was painful to watch a group of refugees, selected in a very unusual way, to receive preferential treatment on many others who have been waiting in refugee or dangerous conditions for years,” most of the Reverend Sean Rowe, the presidential bishop of the Church, added that others, including Afghans and Christians, fleeing the persecution.

Trump, his South African advisor, Elon Musk, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have all expressed what they are being Afrikaners of persecution that many are confronted in South Africa.

“What is happening in South Africa corresponds to the definition of the manual of how the refugee program was created,” said Chief of Staff Stephen Miller last week. “It is a persecution based on a protected characteristic, in this case, the race. It is the persecution based on the breed.”

Miller has doubled administration efforts to limit the wider refugee program.

“The American refugee program was a catastrophic failure,” he said about the application of previous administrations of the program. Trump changes, he continued, is “an example of the president who returns the refugee program to what was intended to do.”

More Afrikaners eligible for resettlement

On Monday, the United States Embassy and Consulates in South Africa published an opinion on the refugee admission program for “for Afrikaners and disadvantaged minorities in South Africa who are victims of unjust racial discrimination”, indicating that this cohort is the first to come.

“Today, the United States is sending a clear message, in accordance with the Administration’s foreign policy agenda, that America will take measures to protect the victims of racial discrimination,” said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

To be eligible for resettlement, individuals must be of South African nationality, be of ethnic Afrikaner origin or a member of a racial minority in the country, and must be able to articulate a past experience of persecution or fear of future persecution.

One of the agencies that contributes to resettlement is the American committee for refugees and immigrants. They provide services to 14 Afrikaners through Idaho, Iowa and North Carolina.

“We will continue to do our part, whatever the country of origin,” said Eskinder Negash, president and chief executive officer of the USCRI, in a statement at NPR. “We hope that the arrival of this refugee group indicates the government's intention to restart the American refugee program and help other refugees need resettlement services.”

With the help of Jack Jenkins of Religion News Service and Michele Kelemen of NPR.

