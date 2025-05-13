



A plane carrying dozens of white South Africans arrived at Dulles International Airport on Monday, said a state department manager after the Trump administration granted them refugee status in the United States.

The group – which includes families with children – was welcomed at the airport in the DC region by US officials, including deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau and the assistant secretary of internal security Troy Edgar. Landau told journalists that the group had been confronted with “blatant discrimination” in South Africa – which the country's government denied.

Landau said the new arrivals were “carefully checked” in South Africa before their arrival. They left Johannesburg via a charter plane on Sunday.

Earlier this year, President Trump ordered his government to authorize South Africans of European origin – in particular Afrikaners, who are largely descended from the Dutch settlers – to be reinstalled by the American refugee program.

The administration and its allies, including the billionaire of South African origin, Elon Musk, allege that the members of the white minority of South Africa have faced discrimination by the post-apartheid government of the country, including through a controversial law which allows the government to take private land in certain circumstances.

The first group of Afrikaners of South Africa to arrive for resettlement listen to the remarks of the American deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau and the American deputy secretary of internal security, Troy Edgar (both out of the frame), after their arrival at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginie, May 12, 2025. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images, May 12, 2025. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images Images.

“South Africa confiscates land and deals very badly certain classes of people,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in February.

The South African government has firmly denied any discrimination and maintains that the law on property crises respects private property rights and only targets land that do not serve or serve public interest. Land ownership has long been a sensitive question in South Africa, which was led by its white minority under the apartheid system until the mid -1990s.

“It is ironic that the decree does not provide for a refugee status in the United States for a group in South Africa which remains among the most economically privileged, while vulnerable people in the United States for other parts of the world are expelled and refused by asylum despite real difficulties,” the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said in a February press release.

Landau has also cited attacks on South African farmers in recent years, saying that new arrivals had been confronted with “blatant and targeted threats”. The South African government argues that attacks in the country's rural agricultural communities are not ciblically targeted and are part of the broader crime problem in South Africa.

The Trump administration also clashed with the South African government on foreign policy, including its criticism of Israel. Trump signed an executive decree in February ordering his government to suspend aid to South Africa.

South Africans have gone through the refugee process to an unusually rapid clip, arriving in the United States after a few months, even if the process frequently takes years.

They also arrived in the United States despite a wider effort from the Trump administration to suspend the refugee admission program – a decision that aroused judicial disputes.

The group of refugees decreases to help reinstall South Africans

The federal government is generally based on non-profit organizations to help reinstall refugees in the United States, but at least one group, the ministries of episcopal migration, said on Monday that it would not contribute to the South African arrivals.

The episcopal bishop Sean Rowe said that the government had informed the group – which receives federal subsidies – that it should help the South Africans. The group has chosen not to help and will rather finish its work with the government, he said, citing “the group's unshakable commitment to racial justice and reconciliation”.

“It was painful to watch a group of refugees, selected in a very unusual way, to receive preferential treatment on many other people who have been waiting in refugee or dangerous conditions for years,” Rowe said in a statement.

Some other refugee resettlement groups said they were willing to work with the South Africans.

CEO of Church World Service, Rick Santos, criticized the government for limiting most other admissions to refugees, but said that the group “remains determined to serve all eligible refugee populations looking for security in the United States, including Afrikaners who are eligible for services”, in a press release.

More CBS News

Joe walsh

Joe Walsh is editor -in -chief of Digital Politics at CBS News. Joe previously covered Breaking News news for Forbes and local news in Boston.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/white-south-africans-afrikaners-arrive-us-trump-administration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos