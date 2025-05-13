Investment banks raise Chinese growth prospects after a surprise transaction with the United States





Financial institutions rethin their calls in China after a surprise commercial truce between Washington and Beijing, increasing both the country's growth forecasts as well as stock market prospects.

On Monday, the United States and China concluded an agreement to temporarily stop the majority of prices on the other for 90 days. As part of the agreement, mutual prices will be reduced by 125% to only 10%.

This marks a significant relaxation of tensions between the two countries after the Tit-For-Tat which followed after the “reciprocal” prices of the American president Donald Trump on April 2, which had led to a band of banks reducing their growth forecasts in China.

Now, several institutions revive their China perspectives.

UBS said in a note on Monday evening that China GDP growth in 2025 could climb between 3.7%and 4%, against a previous basic case of 3.4%, given the way in which the de -escalation of the trade war could lead to a “smaller shock” to the economic growth of China.

Morgan Stanley also noted his quarterly GDP forecasts in China in the short term on expectations that companies could try to accelerate exports to take advantage of the lower rates.

“While the prices remain high, the suspension window could lead to shipping and production of the investment bank,” wrote investment banking analysts in a note. The GDP of the second quarter of China could be greater than the current estimate of 4.5%, the chief economist of the bank China Robin Xing and others wrote in the report.

In addition, Xing and its team now expect the third quarter growth to display temporary resilience, providing for it to be more than 4%. Earlier, Morgan Stanley said growth could soften about 4%.

Anz Bank now sees China's GDP potential at 4.2% this year after the bank whose headquarters are in Australia revised its forecasts to 4.2% against 4.8% in April.

Likewise, Natixis sees the country's GDP growth at 4.5% this year, against its basic case of 4.2% if there is a more proactive stimulus and an additional reduction in prices. This occurs after the French bank reduced its GDP forecasts in China to 4.2% against 4.7% in early April.

Cautious optimism

Optimism on growth prospects improves the prospects of Chinese actions.

Nomura noted Chinese actions to “tactical overlap” and has run certain funds from their position in India in China, he said in a note after commercial talks.

Citi has increased its objective for the Hang Seng index by 2% to 25,000 by the end of the year, and expects it to reach 26,000 in the first half of 2026.

However, Citi China Equity's strategist, Pierre Lau, said that he prefers domestic parts that avoid pricing uncertainties. He upgraded the neutral consumption sector to overweight. Lau also stressed that the country's internet and technological sector is promising.

“We see an attractive risk award in China with the assessment of the remaining non -exercised market,” said Maybank investment director Eddy Loh, who sees opportunities in communication services and certain discretionary consumer sectors.

William MA, investment director of Grow Investment Group, who has generally been optimistic in China, believes that the bounce in Chinese markets is a sustained revision, in particular with the recent relaxation of Chinese policy and the recovery of consumption which could offer an additional boost to the economy and the China markets.

The CSI 300 of China was slightly higher on Tuesday after having increased by 1.6% in the previous session. The Hong Kong Hang Seng index increased by almost 3% on Monday, but fell 1.5% on Tuesday.

Some experts have warned of not too much -fed by what can be a tactical rebound in actions.

Although US-Chinese trade discussions are better than the markets expected, the arrangement is still temporary and subject to other changes, said Loh.

This does not change the situation as a whole. The China's stock market still depends on the interior fundamentals, which remain low.

The reduction and rupture of 90-day prices do not guarantee an agreement, in particular given the deterioration of mutual trust between the United States and China, said the main economist of Natixis, Gary NG.

The markets have rallied because the results of commercial conferences were a surprise and are not at the cost, said Chinese director of Eurasia, Dan Wang.

“This does not change the situation as a whole.

Trump, who considers prices as central to his political lever effect against China, cannot maintain low prices for a long time, added Wang.

“This is a temporary break, not a breakthrough in the bilateral relationship. A 90-day truce is short of commercial diplomacy,” she said.

