The American agreement and in China is important, but not the end of the trade war





It is a ceasefire on the main front of the World Trade War. Global markets are increasing again and container ships can move across the Pacific.

The progress made in the American-Chinese talks in Switzerland has been much more important than expected. The three -digit prohibitive prices are now at levels at moderately high levels, at least for three months.

The details were a bit complicated, perhaps by design to allow both sides to save the face.

The main thing is as follows: the increase in reprisals tariff prices has been canceled, and the rate of rate called “reciprocal” of 34% is lowered for at least 90 days to 10%.

The rates that are now applying are 30% of the United States (which includes an existing 20% ​​component aimed at braking illegal trade in fentanyl) and 10% of China.

The two largest economies in the world fell from beyond the edge.

Who blinked first? The return of the rank began a month ago, when investors sold American government debt in an aggressive manner after the reciprocal rate rates were revealed for the first time.

The Ascension of the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to direct trade negotiations was the start of the process. Trade Hardliner Pete Navarro was clearly sidelined. It was Bessent who was in Switzerland with Chinese Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng this weekend.

The United States has greatly rejected the idea that countries retaliate against its prices. China has done the most and currently has the same reference rate at 10% as the rest of the world.

The United States therefore now has the problem. Why would an ally who did not retaliate would expect to become worse than China, who did it?

There was also nothing agreed on the longer -term challenges to the relationship, for example Chinese exchange rate policy.

So, this also deeply affects the rest of the world. In the first case, this ceasefire is much better news than expected. It is not the end of the trade war, but it is a very important truce.

China was faced with a 2008 -style factory closure and a major potential unemployment. It should be avoided now.

At these tariff levels, prices will increase somewhat, but trade will circulate. A certain uncertainty will remain, given the temporary nature of some of this.

The owner of the toy workshop that I met last month in Arizona, which will not publish prices in its Christmas catalogs, could always have this uncertainty, but can probably now count on container ships sailing with its products on board.

As the reprisals have been published, the US administration has strongly suggested that buying countries are still gaining commercial wars. The seller or deficit countries such as China need their buyer more than the reverse.

It did not prove to be the case. Potential financial market disorders have proven to be an equal and opposite pressure of pressure on the United States.

The situation has improved, but the situation is far from over. And even the commercial shock that we have seen so far will have consequences.

China will try to project for the rest of the world that it is now the most reliable economic partner.

The United States will have to decide to what extent it can contain the rise of China technology, from microchips to electric vehicles to artificial intelligence. He can see that this also has fixes with the rest of the world.

