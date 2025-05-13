The episcopal church refuses to reinstall white Afrikaners, ends the partnership with the US government





(RNS) – In a striking decision which puts an end to a relationship of nearly four decades between the federal government and the episcopal church, the name announced Monday May 12 that it ends its partnership with the government to reinstall refugees, citing moral opposition to the resettlement of white Afrikaners from South Africa who were classified as refugees by President Donald Trump's Administration.

In a letter sent to the members of the church, the most reverend Sean W. Rowe – the bishop president of the episcopal church – said that two weeks ago, the government “informed the ministries of episcopal migration which, in the words of our federal subsidy, we must reinstall white Afrikaners from South Africa that the American government has classified as refugees”.

The demand, said Rowe, has crossed a moral line for the episcopal church, which is part of the world's Anglican communion which boasts among its leaders of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a famous and vocal adversary of apartheid in South Africa.

“In the light of the unshakable commitment of our Church to racial justice and reconciliation and our historical ties with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, we are unable to take this stage,” Rowe wrote. “Consequently, we determined that at the end of the federal financial year, we conclude our refugee resettlement grant agreements with the American federal government.”

Rowe stressed that if the ministries of episcopal migration will seek to “complete all the services financed by the federal government by the end of the federal financial year”, the name will continue to support immigrants and refugees in other ways, such as the offer of assistance to refugees who have already been resettled.

The announcement came at a time when flights with Afrikaners were to arrive at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, DC, the first batch of entries after Trump declared via an executive decree of February that the United States would host “Afrikaners in South Africa which are victims of unjust racial discrimination”. The South African government has scored with the allegations of systemic racial animus, as is a coalition of white religious leaders in the region which includes many Anglicans.

“The reasons indicated for (Trump's actions) are claims of victimization, violence and hateful rhetoric against whites in South Africa as well as a legislation providing for the expropriation of land without compensation,” read the letter of South African white religious leaders, which included an Anglican priest among its four authors. “As white South Africans in active leadership within the Christian community, representing various political and theological perspectives, we unanimously reject these affirmations.”

In addition to tutu links, the episcopal church has a long story of defense against apartheid in South Africa. He began to modify his financial assets in the region in 1966, and in the mid -1980s, the church voted to depart from businesses in South Africa.

In a statement, the White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said that the decision of the episcopal church “raises serious questions about her supposed commitment to humanitarian aid.” She argued that “Afrikaners have faced unspeakable horrors” and deserve less refugee resettlement than hundreds of thousands of other people authorized in the United States during the previous administration. »»

Kelly added: “President Trump said: reinstalling refugees should be a question of need, no politics.”

The Trump administration otherwise froze the refugee program, with Afrikaners among the rare – and perhaps only – people have granted refugees since January, despite thousands of other countries hoping to enter the United States to avoid persecution and violence. Shortly after taking oath, Trump signed an executive decree which essentially interrupted the refugee program and stopped payments to organizations which help the resettlement of refugees – including, according to a group, payments for the work already made.

This change left refugees – including Christians fleeing religious persecution – without a clear path and forced the 10 refugee resettlement groups, including seven confessional, to dismiss dozens of workers while trying to support recently arrived refugees. Four of the religious groups have since submitted two separate proceedings, one of which recently led to a decision that should have restarted the program. However, the refugee groups accused the government of “delaying compliance” to the order of the court.

A representative of Church World Service, who is one of the groups that are currently continuing the administration, said that the organization “had agreed to support a family through distance services”, but underlined an additional declaration from last week which expressed its continuous frustration in the face of government's actions.

“We are concerned about the fact that the American government has chosen acid the admission of Afrikaners, while actively fighting judicial orders to provide vital resettlement to other refugee populations who desperately need resettlement,” said Rick Santos, head of the World Church Service, one of the resettlement groups that pursue the government.

“By reinstalling this population, the government demonstrates that it always has the capacity to detect quickly, to treat and leave refugees in the United States. It is time for the administration to honor our country's commitment to the thousands of families of refugees which he abandoned with his cruel and illegal decree. ”

Matthew Soerens, vice-president of advocacy and politicians at World Relief, an evangelical Christian group who helps reinstall refugees, said in an email that his group plans to “serve a small number” of the arrivals that qualify for the services financed by the Refugee Bureau. But he declared that the situation is “complicated by the reality that the government would not bring them to the United States through the initial resettlement process of the traditional state department, where worldwide help have always been one of the ten private agencies that implement this public-private partnership, because this process remains suspended.”

He added: “Our main response to this situation is to continue to urge the administration to take up this initial resettlement process for a wide range of individuals who fled persecution because of their faith, their political opinion, their race or other reasons described under American law – and to highlight the support for this of evangelical Christians who see refusal abroad.”

This article has been updated to include a response from a White House spokesperson.

