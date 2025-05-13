The UK's unemployment rate is the highest in almost four years | economics





According to the official figures, the UK's unemployment rate has risen to the highest level in almost four years.

The National Statistics (ONS) said it was the highest level of 4.5%in the first three months of this year, 0.2%of the previous quarter, and the highest level since the summer of 2021.

The unemployment rate is measured using the labor survey, which ONSS is widely blamed at, which has been clearly improved with the data on Tuesday, but the response rate collapsed.

The higher unemployment rate in the numerous British labor market data announced on Tuesday, pointing out the slowdown as the employer national insurance donation (NIC) and the national wage increased.

Ons said the economy's vacant number has decreased 5.3 percent in three months by the end of April. During that period, there were 761,000 jobs, with a decline of 131,000 a year ago, and the construction sector experienced the biggest decline.

British unemployment chart

According to the ONS, wage growth has also weakened, and the ONS has risen 5.6% in March to three months in three months, down from 5.9% of the previous three months, but is still high by historical standards.

The wage growth rate was due to the weak wage growth, and the British Bank Monetary Policy Committee lowered the one -fourth point to 4.25%last week, but expressed concern about continuous wage intensity.

Thomas Puh, an economist for RSM UK Consulting, said: But it does not collapse. MPC's Hawks will still be worried about the increase in wages that are powerful to take into account another interest rate cuts in June.

HUW PILL, the chief economist at the Bank of British, emphasized concerns about increasing wages on Tuesday, suggesting that interest rates should be longer.

He spoke at a meeting held at the London Economic School and was concerned about the risk of raising inflation, which could achieve a 2% goal of banks and could mean the response of monetary policy in order to return to our goal within a reasonable cycle.

In another sign of the labor market, Tuesday data showed that the data decreased by 47,000 or 0.2%between February and March, but the ONS did not change the total employment rate measured by the labor force survey to 75%.

Stephen Evans, CEO of Learning and Work Institute, said: the labor market continues to slow, and the largest employment in retail and hospitality is. He also added that salary growth is the fastest as the minimum wage increase occurs. He added that this will tell you whether this is a wider slowdown or an indicator of a temporary effect.

The ONS said that the economic non -activity rate, which was a consistent concern for policymakers, was slightly lower at 21.4%of the age population, but higher than the level of cobid epidemics.

The British banks closely monitor the effects of the jobs and salaries of employer NIC's Rachel Rachel Reavess. The rise, which was implemented last month, urged some business lobby groups to warn about the increase in salary costs, with an increase of 6.7% of national wages.

Michael Stull, executive director of the recruitment company ManpowerGroup UK: the latest labor market data confirms most of the British employees, and still stunned trust in his national change and the background of global uncertainty.

ONS is facing an independent investigation into a long problem of data quality, including labor surveys. Ian Diamond, a national statistics scholar, resigned last week, citing health problems.

