The British Starmer tries to strengthen the visa rules to end 'Open Borders': NPR





British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks at a press conference before he published a government's immigration policy paper in London on Monday. Ion vogler/daily mirror/AP .

Prime Minister Keir Starmer London strictly announced the British immigration rules, ended the “Squalid chapter” and declared “experiments failed at the open border.”

In Monday's speech, Starmer sweared to “regain control” as a new rules that make it more difficult to get a job, family and student visa for the UK. Migrant rights advocates criticized their phrases that they were much more typical than the Labor Party on the left.

“impairment [immigration] The prime minister wrote in policy papers.

Starmer still said that changes that need to be approved by parliament are needed to maintain social cohesion, lead the investment in local manpower, and to prevent England from being “islands of strangers.”

His proposal was made less than two weeks since the British Party, the best anti -immigration reform led by Nigel Farage, gained great profits from some regions and local elections across the UK.

According to the data, net migration to the UK has more than three times over the last decade. Indians are the most popular British visa. And in recent months, Americans have recorded British citizenship.

Experts say that the UK aims to oppose the unexpected surge of immigration after leaving the European Union.

“Since BREXIT, a new immigration system has been in the past. [Conservative] “It's surprisingly liberal and increasing unexpectedly,” said Madeleine Sumption, director of the University of Oxford Observatory.

“The government is now taking us back to the existing limitations, rolling up liberalization, and taking us back to the EU EU citizens before leaving the EU,” she said.

Restrictions on most types of visas

Some of Starmer's predecessors have originally focused on cracking down on illegal relocation, including plans to expel the state without legal status anywhere in Rwanda. (The plan was collapsed by the court, and it was finally abandoned when Starmer defeated Rishi Sunak last summer.

Some immigrants who are illegally arrived are not detected or canceled, while the vast majority of immigrants in the UK arrive legally. The changes announced on Monday have been controlled by controlling them, making them more difficult to obtain most types of British work and residential visas.

Immigrants and their dependents must pass a higher level of English proficiency test for some types of work visas. And most immigrants will have to spend at least 10 years from all over the country before applying for citizenship.

Employers cannot recruit many overseas workers, especially for those skilled jobs.

In recent years, the United Kingdom has begun to demand travelers who do not need a tourist visa to buy an online visa exemption before the British boards the boundary.

Sumption estimates that it will be converted to a approximately 10% reduction in the visa issued. Immigrants also predict that they will spend more time and money to a temporary visa.

“It is not clear for immigrants to have a temporary status. Because the British immigration system is actually very expensive for temporary visas,” she says. “On the other hand, the government's benefits are that they bring more profits and are not justified by the government, but money is redistributed through health services throughout the technology system.”

According to a poll, most British want to do more to fight the migration of illegal types, especially smugglers who take people to England with small boats across France.

But Starmer announced that it only controlled legal migration on Monday. According to a recent poll, most British do not want to reduce the number of migrant workers in certain sectors, especially in certain sectors, including workers in the nursing home.

Critics say that STARMER's language can cause violence against immigrants.

Steve Smith of Care4calais, a charity who works with immigrants and refugees, called “dangerous” of Starmer's language in a statement that sent an email to the NPR.

“This shameful language will cause the right side fire to the right, and it will be dangerous to risk the survivors of fear such as war, torture and modern slavery.” “STARMER must apologize.”

Nadia Whittome, one of Starmer's parliamentary workers, wrote about social media, “I imitate the scary on the right side.”

Another leftist, Zarah Sultana, questioned whether Starmer's speech was actually written by Parage, the right side.

And another former starter, John McDonnel, compared the Prime Minister's “An Islands of the Strangers” and “Noke Powell's Division Language.” Powell was a conservative member of the 1968 speech in modern British history, which was widely known as the most discriminatory and noisy.

(SULTANA and McDonnel were suspended in the Labor Party after voting for one of Starmer's welfare policies last year, but remained in parliament.)

On the other hand, opposition lawmakers have questioned STARMER's promise to reduce the number of migration, and his proposal is not far.

