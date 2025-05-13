India is considering prices on American products to counter Trump samples





President Donald Trump announced a 90 -day break in the prices on China while the two countries negotiate a final agreement.

India plans to place prices on certain goods produced in the United States to counter the Trump administration tasks on steel and aluminum products, according to a document subject to the World Trade Organization.

“The proposed suspension of concessions or other obligations takes the form of an increase in prices on certain products from the United States,” said the document dated Monday.

The document has not revealed what type of products can be slapped with prices.

A mobile crane carries a container at the port Deendayal to Kandla, in the western state of Gujarat, in India, April 5, 2025. (Reuters / Reuters photos)

In March, the Trump administration put 25% of samples on steel and aluminum imports, which were an extension of the rights imposed for the first time during the first administration of US President Donald Trump.

India is the second world producer of raw steel.

The document indicates that potential countermeasures would have an impact on $ 7.6 billion in products made in India which are imported into the United States

The Trump administration has put 25% of samples on steel and aluminum imports in March. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images)

In addition to samples from steel and aluminum, Trump administration has threatened 26% reciprocal prices on India goods. The two countries strive to conclude a trade agreement, India offering to reduce its tariff difference with the United States by two thirds.

India, which has some of the highest prices in the world on imports, has already been criticized by Trump to be a “price attacker”.

The Asian country has also imposed prices on steel from other nations. Last month, he imposed temporary prices of 12% to limit cheap steel imports, mainly from China.

The headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO) is December 11, 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland. (Getty Images)

Although it seeks to stem supply at the national level, India is also working to obtain better access to its steel exports through commercial discussions with partner countries.

Reuters contributed to this report.

