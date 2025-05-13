Nigel Farage says Wales is reforming Britain's 'priority' before the Senedd election next year.





His party talks about the dialogue with the British leader Nigel Farage and ITV Wales 'Rob Osborne, how he set his view on Wales' victory in Wales.

NIGEL FARAGE said Wales was the priority of the British reform after the recent success of the party in the UK.

He also confirmed that it would not be Wales' leaders, but he will start the party's Senedd election campaign until the candidate is selected.

In an extended interview with the Sharp End program of ITV Cymru Wales, the reform leader aimed to take the most in the 2026 Senedd election in May next year.

Following last week's BARN CARDIFU poll by ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University last week, the elections are in second place when the elections are in progress, and the labor force behind the lattice Cymru is expected.

Voting Intention Council:

30%

Lattice Cymru

25%

British reform

18%

labor

13%

Conservative

7%

Liberal Democratic Party

5%

green

2%

different

The reforms were changed earlier this month when they controlled 10 British councils, won the election, and set up two markets.

According to a poll, the success of the reform was that most conservative supporters voted, but Farage hoped to meet labor voters.

“I had evidence that people went out and motivated them to reform on May 1 from a strong Labor area in the UK, and the voting rights were higher than those they thought,” he said.

“What we do in Wales is what we say to people. If you really want to change, you have to vote for that change, and it is up to us to express it clearly what the vision is.”

In a long interview, Farage discussed how the reform would abolish major Welsh government policies if the reforms founded the next government, such as the 'Nation of Sanctuary' plan, the basic 20MPH speed limit and the goal of the million Welsh Speaker by 2050.

In response to Farage's opinion, the Wales Labor Party spokesman said, “We are instructing Wales to run a country from afar.”

“Wales people are better qualified than that. Revolution must be closer to those who make decisions.”

Lattice Cymru MS and LLR Gruffydd, meanwhile, called Farage's opinion as “empty sound.”

“They are happy to oppose the Wales culture and identity and mock the idea of ​​Wales forming their future. For them, Wales is just a stepping stone of endless self -promotion.”

Unlike the reforms, the leader of the Wales conservative Darren Mila Microsoft said, “I want to oppose the ridiculous increase of the number of Senet politicians and to resolve more power.”

Wales A Conservative Party has a clear plan to fix Wales and fix Wales by providing tax exemptions, improving public services and reducing waste.

See the entire interview at 10:45 pm in the Sharp End episode of ITV1 tonight or catch up in ITVX.

