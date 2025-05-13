The United States could lose $ 12.5 billion in international travel spending this year, said the tourism council





The American welcome carpet takes place at least that some international travelers see it, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council, a world organization representing the travel and tourism industry. And the cost of this hospital forfeiture will be high.

The United States is expected to lose $ 12.5 billion in international travel spending this year, falling at less than $ 169 billion, compared to $ 181 billion in 2024, according to the latest research on the economic impact, published Tuesday by the WTTC.

It is a 22.5% drop in the peak of US international spending of $ 217.4 billion in 2019 and this comes after months of Trump administration policies which have dissuaded foreign travelers from visiting because they feel unwelcome or dangerous.

Julia Simpson, the president and director general of WTTC, said that last year, American travel expenses remained lower than the 2019 levels, mainly because the dollar strength made dearly for international travelers, downward projection for this year is motivated by a negative feeling in the wake of tourist detention and steep prices.

The nearby neighbors, Canada and Mexico, do not travel, said Ms. Simpson, referring to a drop in travelers in these countries in response to immigration repression, the politically charged prices and declarations on the part of the Trump administration. There are also concerns about visas, whether they have the right visa or could be accidentally arrested, which made people quite frightened.

The United States is the only country among the 184 economies analyzed by the WTTC and the global economic council company Oxford Economics which should see an international visitor decrease in 2025. While the United States tightened immigration and examine visitors to its borders, other countries, such as China, are requirements of softening visa, aimed at encouraging international tourism.

While other nations deploy the welcome carpet, the American government sets up the closed panel, said Ms. Simpson. I'm sure President Trump, with his hospital history, understands that vacation manufacturers just want to come and enjoy the beautiful country and people and history, then go home, she said. They don't want to live there.

The United States still has the world's largest tourism and travel market, which contributed to 2.36 dollars to the nations economy last year. But 90% of tourist spending in 2024 came from domestic tourists.

The WTTC says that does not encourage international tourism in the United States is a missed opportunity because this is where real growth resides. Foreign travelers spend an average of $ 4,000 per trip eight times more than national travelers, according to the US Travel Association. In 2024, the United States hosted 72.4 million international visitors, 7 million less than in 2019. International arrivals have regularly decreased this year, with significant decreases in March on key markets such as Canada, Great Britain and South Korea, according to data from the US trade department.

Although a part of this decline could be attributed to the fact that Easter fell at the end of this year, pushing a popular travel window, especially Western Europe, many American travel companies have revised their projections for the summer to reflect the downward trend.

Without urgent measures to restore the confidence of international travelers, this could take several years in the United States to return to the prepondemic levels of international spending for visitors, said Simpson.

