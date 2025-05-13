Us Soccer unveils 2025 national team kits: a daring merger of heritage and fashion





Mixing the lifestyle and inheritance, the hymn jacket has an anabastracted and faded composition of red and blue stars, designed to represent pride, passion and unity. The jacket reflects the merged identity of the two kits and serves as a portable symbol of team spirit and personal pride.

For me, the kits represent the USWNT mentality to always move forward, said Biyendolo. I know that I can speak for my teammates when I say that each time we put the uniform, it brings a great feeling of pride. When we represent our country, our team and ourselves, we know that we do it while standing on the shoulders of the giants. The brilliant kit is just another way of honoring our past and the women who have played in front of us.

As the game evolves, the style evolves, said the USMNT player Mark McKenzie. There is a modern advantage to this kit (heart rate), an elegance that attracts attention. But he does not lose sight of what this crest represents, the story engraved in the red, white and blue threads. The kit pays tribute to our fans and the importance of their connection with the team. It is a reminder for whom we play and what we represent every time we enter this field. Not much more than you can ask!

We look forward to seeing stages full of these kits while we encourage our teams with the heart and passion they represent, commented Liz Lafitte, president of the US Soccer Fan Council.

The 2025 kits are based on decades of history while kissing the energy of a new era, reflecting the changing sports landscape in America. Basically, they reflect players and fans of people who continue to shape football in the United States.

The team starts made players with kits of Brilliant (light) and Heartbeat (dark) throughout the rest of the 2025 calendar and will make their debut in the shiny kit on May 31 in St. Paul, Minn. Vs. China Pr.usmnt Players Will Wear Theheartbeat Kit (Dark), while continuing to wear their existing Whitehome Kit.

Fans can buy the complete collection from May 22 at the end of the end.

