



US President Donald Trump’s administration said Saudi Arabia will invest $ 600 billion in the United States, including through technological partnerships and a weapon sale agreement worth $ 142 billion.

An information sheet shared by the White House explains Tuesday that the agreement, which also includes collaboration in areas such as energy and mineral development, is the largest sale of weapons between the two countries.

The transactions celebrated today are historical and transformative for the two countries and represent a new era of partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia, indicates the information sheet.

The Pact represents a deepening of economic and military ties between the two countries, a trend that has been continuing for decades under the American republican and democratic presidents.

Trump was in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Tuesday as part of a tour of the Middle East, marking the first major international trip of his second term as president. Later in the week, he should stop in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

But already, the trip has renewed criticism that Trump could use diplomatic exit to advance personal interests.

The proposed transfer of a luxury plane of $ 400 million, for example, from Qatar to the United States Ministry of Defense raised questions in the United States on ethics and the constitutionality of accepting gifts from foreign governments.

During his first mandate as president, in 2017, Trump also included Saudi Arabia during his first big trip abroad, a trip which also led to a weapon agreement of several billion dollars.

But the global outcry on the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a consulate in Istanbul briefly threatened to upset the relationship. The American government alleged that the Forces linked to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman were responsible for the murder.

The Tuesday agreement is designed to help modernize the Saudi army with cutting -edge warfare equipment and services of more than a dozen American defense companies, according to the white house information sheet.

The first key component of this is the upgrading of the defense capacities of Saudi Arabia, reported the correspondent of Al Jazeera, Hashem Ahelbarra, in Riyadh.

It is a country that has been trying to invest big sums of money in recent years in its soldiers, he added.

But the newly struck agreement is not limited to security cooperation. The agreement also presents a plan in which Saudi Arabia will invest $ 20 billion in energy infrastructure and data centers for artificial intelligence in the United States, a significant cash infusion in industries with close links with the Trump administration.

In both areas, US companies collect a potential windfall.

Saudi Arabia wants to become one of the best world investors in artificial intelligence, and that is why you see many technological CEOs here in Riyadh, who are looking forward to some of these contracts, said Ahelbarra.

The agreement also includes references to collaboration on energy infrastructure and mineral investments, without offering many details.

Various American administrations, especially during the Trumps, the first mandate, used the incentive of greater collaboration on security and sales of arms to push Saudi Arabia to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel.

The two countries have never had official diplomatic links. But during Trumps' first term, the Republican chief launched a series of agreements known as Boost Abraham Accordsto Boost between Israel and various Middle East states.

Countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan have agreed to recognize Israel as part of the agreements. But Saudi Arabia has been a heist and the standardization of links between it and Israel could be considered a crown realization for the second Trump administration.

The War of Israel in Gaza, however, complicated these efforts. The United Nations experts warned that the actions of the Israel in Gaza comply with genocide and South Africa accused Israel of genocide before the International Court of Justice.

The International Criminal Court, on the other hand, issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Yoav Gallant Defense Minister for accusations of war crimes.

The number of spiral deaths in Gaza and the allegations of human rights violations caused indignation in the region and hardened Riyadhs' insistence that standardization should only come within the framework of a broader agreement on a Palestinian State, a decision of Israel is not willing to consider.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/13/us-and-saudi-arabia-agree-to-142bn-weapons-sale-during-trump-visit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos