Why have the United States and China reduced the prices and what is the next step? | Donald Trump News





The United States and China concluded an agreement on Monday to suspend heavy prices against everyone's imports for 90 days.

The recent breakthrough has marked relaxation in the pricing war launched by US President Donald Trump since his return to the position in January. While Trump initially unveiled the prices against most countries, he then interrupted most of them except against China, the largest economic rival in the United States.

The prices of the Tit-For-Tat that the United States and China won on each other had made snowball in heavy tasks, up to 145% on Chinese products that seek to enter the United States, and 125% on American products that seek to access the Chinese market.

Trump said on Monday that he could speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping by the end of the week, adding that economic negotiations had led to a reset between the two countries.

What does China and the United States say?

The United States and China published a joint declaration announcing the suspension of prices on Monday.

The suspension occurred after two days of offset talks in Geneva, Switzerland. In recent weeks, Trump had repeatedly declared that discussions on the prices with China were underway, but Beijing officials had denied negotiations in progress before the Geneva meetings.

In the Declaration of Monday, the two countries declared that they recognize the importance of their bilateral economic and commercial relationship as well as the importance of a sustainable, long -term and mutually beneficial economic and commercial relationship.

The press release indicates that the two nations would take measures to suspend most prices on Wednesday.

What are the specific terms of pricing reductions?

The United States has lowered the price on Chinese products from 145% to 30%, while China lowered the price in the United States from 125% to 10%.

On April 2, the United States had imposed a reciprocal rate of 34% on Chinese products, in addition to 20% of prices that Trump had previously imposed on Chinese products since the start of his current mandate. These previous prices were motivated by the accusation of Trumps that China was responsible for the fentanyl crisis which ravaged thousands of American lives and led to several dead in the United States.

Indeed, on April 2, Chinese goods were 54%pricing.

Beijing retaliated with a rate of 34% on imports from the United States. What followed was a climbing in Tit-For-Tat, where the United States and China continued to hike the prices against each other. At the end, the United States had imposed a rate of 145% on China while China had imposed a rate of 125% in the United States.

On May 12, they both agreed to reduce all the prices imposed on April 2 and subsequently 10%. But if pre-avril 2 prices are counted, Chinese products are still faced at a rate of 30%. In addition, specific products from China, such as electric vehicles, steel and aluminum, are subject to even higher and separate prices imposed in recent years.

All pricing suspensions are only 90 days, as being subject to an examination based on wider trade negotiations between the United States and China.

What is the main objective of this 90 -day suspension?

The United States and China have agreed, according to their joint declaration, to establish a mechanism to continue to talk about their trade relations.

This decision is mainly significant because it reflects a strategic retirement from the United States, rather than a real change in the broader trajectory of American-Chinoine relations, Chatham House Associate Fellow for the Africa program in Al Jazeera told Al Jazeera.

Lopes, whose areas of expertise include international trade and China, explained that the return of prices stresses that China has been good, forcing the United States to revise its approach. In this sense, decline signals the limits of grandeur and unilateralism in a deeply interconnected world economy. It is a tactical break, not a strategic realignment.

Why did Trump revised his tariff approach?

The reversal is a recognition of internal economic pressures, said Lopes.

He added that the prices increased prices of American consumers and won the key manufacturing sectors, in particular those depending on Chinese intermediate goods.

The American economy, despite its scale, cannot isolate itself from the world supply chains without serious collateral damage. In addition, President Trump thrives by projecting force through negotiation, but negotiation without structure or a clear end of part finally reveals weakness. The rollback reflects this internal contradiction, he said.

The role of fentanyl and chinas in the mortal synthetic opioid supply chain has never been the major factor behind Trumps prices against Beijing, said Lopes.

Fentanyl was part of the public speech but not a fundamental engine of the tariff decision. There was more a symbolic problem for political messaging, especially to the domestic public. The basic dynamic here is the interdependence of the structural supply chain, inflationary concerns and electoral calculations and not the drug policy, said Chatham House analyst.

What mechanisms have been established to make sure it works?

In the press release, the two countries have appointed representatives for negotiations.

Vice-Prime Minister of the Council of State, He Lifeng, was appointed to represent China. The United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer were appointed to represent the United States.

How did the global markets respond to this agreement?

Monday's announcement made the shares and the dollar see an increase. Tuesday, the S&P 500 won 184.28 points, the industrial average of Dow Jones won 1,161 points and the Nasdaq Composite won 779.43 points.

The euro fell 1.5% to $ 1.1078. The Yen has weakened and the American currency increased 2.1% to 148.49.

In the wake of Trump's pricing threats, the world markets have experienced a considerable fall.

American-china trade: deeper challenges

The two largest economies in the world, the United States and China, have both contributed to economic pre-eminence and have relied on each other as the main business partners.

The United States is the largest Chinese export market, constituting 12.9% of Chinese exports in 2023, according to the Economic Complexity Observatory (OEC).

China is the third export market in the United States, behind Canada and Mexico. Chinese goods represented 14.8% of total USS imports in 2023.

This trade provides American consumers with affordable products and allows American companies to earn billions of dollars a year from sales in China.

China earns billions of dollars in exports and millions of jobs in this commercial relationship. Analysts of the American financial service company Goldman Sachs estimated that if the United States continued its trade war with China, up to 16 million jobs in China could be in danger.

But, in the United States, there have also been growing calls to a reassessment of this economic relationship. During his first mandate, Trump waged a trade war against China, seeking to balance the trade deficit that the United States had with the country. In 2024, the United States had a commercial deficit of $ 295.4 billion with China the largest trade deficit than any trading partner.

While Chinese management has constantly argued that the trade war does not benefit anyone, former American president Joe Biden continued several of Trumps prices and added them.

Other concerns concerning the commercial relationship reported by analysts, including the Council of Foreign Relations, include concerns about the manufacture of job losses in the United States and fears of Chinese espionage and the theft of intellectual property.

Consequently, successive American administrations have increased export control to China to prevent sensitive American technology from reaching the Chinese army.

The US Congress adopted a law in 2018, allowing the president to control American exports that have been perceived as for double use, that is to say that could be used for commercial or military purposes. China is largely considered to be a main target of this law.

