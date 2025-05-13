The White House welcomes Afrikaners in the United States, but drops the protection of Afghan alliesExBulletin





Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, are waiting to get on a bus after their arrival at Washington International Airport Dulles, Chantilly, Virginia, August 27, 2021. Jose Luis Magana / Ap Hide Legend

Up to 9,000 Afghan refugees are likely to deport, because the Trump administration has ended the temporary protected status (TPS) which has allowed them to remain legally in the United States. The White House says that their country is no longer dangerous for them, an affirmation that confuses Afghan observers.

“It is a death penalty for them if they come back,” said Zia Ghafoori, who worked as an interpreter in combat with the Special Forces of the American Army from 2002 to 2014.

Ghafoori was received by President Trump at the White House in 2019 and became an American citizen in 2020.

“He is a great supporter of our veterans and that is what we love with the president,” said Ghafoori. “Maybe he doesn't know how politics will affect our Afghan allies. I don't know what's going on behind the scenes.”

“I hope we can keep these promises that we have made,” he added. “But unfortunately, at the moment, I do not know how to explain this to families who are here and who live in stress and depression without any immigration status.”

Ghafoori claims that this decision also affects thousands of Afghans in limbo, including 13 members of his own family who had planned to go to the United States from Pakistan when the Trump administration has canceled thefts for Afghans earlier this year.

The end of TP for Afghans is part of the administration's declared objective of realizing the United States refugee admission program.

“This administration refers TPS to its original temporary intention,” the Kristi Noem internal security secretary said in a statement on Monday.

“We have examined the conditions in Afghanistan with our interinousness partners, and they do not meet the requirements of a TPS designation. Afghanistan has had an improved security situation, and its stabilizing economy no longer prevents them from returning to their country of origin,” she said.

Not forgotten

A dissident choir condemned change as a betrayal to those who helped the United States at war or were blocked by the brutal withdrawal of Afghanistan in 2001.

“To our Afghan allies, you are not alone, you are not forgotten,” said Jack McCain, a veteran of the Afghan war and the son of the late Senator John McCain.

“The allies here in the United States who fought alongside people like me who risked their lives and the life of their family to execute our foreign policy are at a very real credible risk of deportation and, in many cases, death,” McCain said in a statement on social networks.

Bill Frelick with Human Rights Watch described the decision to revoke the status of Afghans “a betrayal of American commitments”.

“The only justification to revoke temporary protection would be if permanent protection was offered, because the Taliban rule clearly makes dangerous yields,” he said.

As for Noem's assertion that the country is now safe, he left the defenders wondering where the DHS obtains his information.

“I wonder if the secretary Noem operated by assuming that the Taliban gave promises that they will not put people who have worked with the United States in danger?” said Morwari Zafar, with the Georgetown University Center for Security Studies.

“Even if it was true, even if we could trust their words, it is not only the Taliban. You have an environment where there are hostilities towards the population that would simply return to the fact that they have worked with the American army and also that it is those who came out,” she said.

Seen post-wars' veterans are among the most passionate defenders to protect the status of Afghans. Many had encouraged that two of Trump's office choices were loyal TP supporters for the Afghans. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was one; He recently became silent on the issue. The former national security and veterinary advisor to the Afghan war Mike Waltz was the other, and he seems to have been marginalized.

Some Republicans who condemned the end of the Biden Administration of the Afghan War now criticize Trump.

“The withdrawal of the Biden Administration of Afghanistan was a disaster. The expulsion of the Afghans who courageously helped us would be a disaster of Trump,” said Bradley Bowman with the basics of the defense of democracies. Bowman is an Afghan veterinarian who also taught West Point. He called for the deportation of the immoral Afghan allies but also short views from a point of view of American national security.

“In the world, countries examine the actions of the United States to determine if Washington is a good partner that honors its commitments and supports his friends,” he said. “If we are deporting these individuals, the consequences for these Afghans and their families can be serious and the decision will be rightly considered as betrayal.”

The Casa immigration defense group announced that it had continued the Trump administration for the end of the TP for the Afghans and also the Cameroonians. This action occurred at the same time as the Trump administration held a promise to accept white South Africans in the United States, citing what Trump founded a racial genocide against them.

The Massachusetts Democratic representative Seth Massachusetts, a veteran of the sea combat, said that the contrast was austere.

“As all the veterans in Iraq or Afghanistan know, it is a betrayal of textbooks. To say that the conditions in Afghanistan have improved as our allies are tracked is clearly absurd,” he said in a statement at NPR. “I know that Kristi Noem does not understand the idea of ​​risking your life for our country, but perhaps that it understands outright racism by accepting the” refugees “Afrikaner in their place,” he said in a statement at NPR.

