Online drug transactions behind the QR code sticker from the streets of the UK | British news





STEVE first found an eye -catching sticker while walking to the store in Trent's Burton. It is characterized by a shiny green cannabis leaf with a QR code and the word “delivered” as plaster on the trash and lamp post.

The former prison officer in his 50s wanted to test class B drugs as an alternative to opium agent prescribed to relieve pain after breaking his back in three places.

He recently moved to STAFFORDSHIRE MARKET TOWN and was reluctant to buy a street. “I didn't want to tap Rodman,” he said.

He used smartphone cameras to take VAPES and tincture to pre -rolled joints, sprouts and gumi, and to the smooth and colorful site of the open web that provides a variety of cannabis products.

Like the legitimate online store, we promised free shipping the next day and received a brilliant review from Google and Trustpilot.

Steve (not his real name) ordered products including Vapes and Herbal Cannabis.

“When I was trembling for the first time … When the postman came down the road -the package was absolutely hardened,” he said.

“It is not knocked because it is a letterbox shape. The post office pushes it through the door.

(Video demo on how to operate QR code)

Similar stickers have been reported throughout cities like Birmingham, Glasgow and London to a small village including Worcester's SHREWSBURY, SHROPSHIRE's SHROPSHIRE, and small villages including Droitwich. South Wales had witnessed.

Some have appeared near schools, universities and police stations.

Hidden gang network

Three sticker designs have been confirmed in the SKY NEWS survey, each sticker design is confirmed, and each sticker design instructs the user to separate it from its branding, but instructs the linked website (not a name).

Hidden in the source code is a long list of a random bank account and business name that is randomly selected when the user purchases.

Image: One of the stickers of the trash barrel

Using publicly available tools, we were able to build a network map of related business, behind people and connection methods.

All of them are Lithuanian citizens, mostly registered in small areas in London, and one of them is related to gangster, who was convicted of kidnapping and torture in Lithuania.

According to the Royal Mail tracking details, it is recommended that the package is based on the package passed through the ROMFORD's mail center.

Is there any information about this story?

Please contact the team with [email protected]

According to the analysis of the Bitcoin Wallet performed by TRM Labs, one of the sites received about $ 109,000 (£ 109,000) by mid -March, but the actual income may be much higher as more buyers use a regular bank transmission than cryptocurrency.

When we visited a woman who owned two houses related to a bank account, she had never heard of the website and said she had no idea whether a criminal company would be operating in her real estate.

She also said that three Lithuanians, who were confirmed to be connected to our guest site, left England.

Image: Former NCA drug director Tony Saggers shows the evolution of the online pharmaceutical market.

All drug threats and intelligence officers of Tony Saggers, NCA (National Crime Agency), suggest that the scale of this operation can be accessible to wholesale of cannabis growing in the UK.

In addition, from Dark Web to the Open website, “the evolution of the online pharmaceutical market”, “The larger population can access more population,” says Sky News.

Ben, a student in his early twenties, was found in a communication cabinet near York University and scanned the QR code sticker in “true curiosity.”

He never bought or used drugs before, but he said, “I had a moment of free will and I tried to minimize the risk of losing money.”

“Perhaps it will be related to the website, which is like buying a professional regulatory product.

Royal Mail First Class Post said, “It appears to be brand packaging and clean and professional, and a 10 -pound pre -rolled joint has arrived.

But he says he didn't smoke and no longer bought for his “mental health.”

Image: 10 pre -rollover joints have arrived with the first class posts arrived.

'Russian roulette'

Dr. Simon Erridge, a research director of Curaleaf Clinic, who can legally prescribe medical cannabis, says people like Steve and Ben are “Russian roulette.”

The clinic operates a campaign using its own QR code sticker to get a study with the Manchester Metropolitan University.

90%of the 60 illegal cannabis samples confiscated by Greater Manchester and Nosum Bria police were found to be contaminated with mold, yeast, lead, E. coli or Salmonella.

The analysis of Wedinos Data, a service that tests the drugs sent by users, found that 43%of the 1,635 samples purchased with cannabis did not contain naturally derived compounds in plants.

About 38%contain harmful substances, and 27%contain synthetic chemicals such as SPICE, a popular drug in prison, and can cause dangerous side effects, including heart attacks.

Clinic studies show that consumer habits are changing.

Last year, a survey of 500 cannabis users found that street dealers still buy more people online than the most common sources (45%) and friends and family (44%).

Image: The Clinic operates its own QR campaign to inform people about risks. PIC: CURALEAF Clinic/Third City PR

About 7%said they participated in the QR code, while the use of websites that offer illegal cannabis products was almost doubled, from 6%in 2022 to 1 out of 10 (11%) in 2024.

This trend is much more prominent among young people, and 15%of the ages of 18-24 buy cannabis online.

Sarah, an expert in his 40s, says, “Buying on the street is not an option for me.” She bought a fake cannabis through Instagram in the past.

But according to the test, she confirmed that THC was in the VAPE purchased through one of the websites.

It is illegal to own and sell products that contain THCs without prescription, but Sarah says he is more concerned about losing money when he crosses the package.

“I don't think the police will do a lot anyway,” she said.

What are the police doing about it?

People who are caught in small amounts of cannabis are often treated as warnings or on -site fines, but supply can be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison, but can be sentenced to five years in prison.

The police know that QR code stickers are used to sell drugs and see them as part of the evolution of the method of adopting the technology.

They think they can be used as evidence in the future prosecution, but none of the forces we have contacted have not been reported but could not point out arrest.

The Beach's police say police officers are looking for stickers and they are removing stickers when they patrol, but they can't identify those who are still responsible.

Detective West Mercia Police, another region reported by the sticker, says that Detective Matt Pedrick is a website that advertises cannabis sales.

“When we find a sticker, we will remove the sticker, avoid any aging website and to remember that it applies to all drugs, regardless of where the drug law is purchased.”

The police also believes that the sticker wants to remove the council, business, and carrier companies, not just a problem to police officers, and wants mail service not to help to supply drugs by chance.

Read more in SKY NEWS: A driver who murdered an electronic bicycle rider using a car

NCA landscape Tony Saggers said that the shameless characteristics of the operation say that the people behind them say, “I am laughing at the law enforcement.”

He says that the combination of an online marketplace and a low -priority drug of the police say, “It makes some people get out of time more easily for time.”

“But I will not suggest that they will always get out of it because people's time is coming,” he said.

“And if you are doing well and the high volume and more and more and more and more, they are more likely to be interested.”

We contacted the NCA for the results.

“Many organizational crime groups that sell drugs use social media and communication platforms to promote and sell illegal agricultural products.

“NCA is solving drug trafficking in cooperation with law execution and government partners.”

It suggested that we contacted the big city police and OFCOM regulating mail services.

MET pointed out the National Police Director's Council (NPCC), “the website deals with the UK.” NPCC did not provide opinions on records.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/the-online-drug-trade-behind-qr-code-stickers-plastered-on-streets-across-the-uk-13365660 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

