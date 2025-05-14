Trump to remove all American sanctions against Syria DW 05/14/2025





05/13/2025 May, 2025Streamer Hasan Piker says that border agents questioned him on Trump, Hamas

Left influencer and political commentator, Hasan Piker, said he had been detained for hours by US border officials and asked about his political opinions.

Piker, an American citizen, said on Monday that he was detained at the O'Hare International Airport in Chicago for more than two hours on Sunday when he returned to the United States of a family trip to France.

Piker, who has millions of followers on YouTube, Twitch and X, was frank in his criticism of Israel.

His exchanges with civil servants were “cordial” and the experience was not “so bad,” said Piker in a YouTube video on his experience.

But an officer asked for his point of view on Trump and if he was in contact with the militant groups of Hamas and Hezbollah.

“Do you like Hamas? Like, do you support Hamas? Do you think Hamas is a resistance group?” Hasan said the border manager had asked.

“The reason they do is, I think, to try to create an environment of fear, to try to bring people like me, or at least like others who would be in my place who do not have the same level of security, to be silent,” said Piker.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Security, Tricia McLaughlin, denied that the political convictions of Piker have triggered more intense screening.

“The claims that his political convictions have triggered the inspection are baseless. Our officers follow the law, and not the agendas,” she said in a statement.

Defending Rights and Dissente, an American organization defending civil liberties, said that it was “deeply disturbed” that border leaders prevent political commentators from questioning them “.

“Such an abuse of power is an affront to put pressure on freedom,” he said in an article on X.

